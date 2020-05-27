Starlighters II Theater cancels 2020 season

When Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the closure of businesses and facilities throughout Iowa on March 17, that also included live performance theaters like Starlighters II in Anamosa.

The Jones County community theater would have celebrated its 45th season in 2020. The debut production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” was set for March 27-29 and April 3-5.

Knowing the Governor was going to inevitably shutdown, the Starlighters Board of Directors, led by Audrey Savage as president, held a special meeting on March 16 to postpone the first show of the season.

“With the cast ready to go on stage and the stage already built, our original thoughts were to move the show to the second timeslot, which would be June,” explained Savage.

But as time went on, the state had yet to allow live theater performances to commence. Unfortunately this led Starlighters to make the difficult decision to cancel its entire season.

“The decision was made on May 12, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure we are doing our part to keep cast and patrons safe,” said Savage.

The shows that were selected for the 2020 season will be held over in 2021 for Starlighters’ 46th season. Those include:

• “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”

• “Calamity Jane”

• “Driving Miss Daisy”

• “Arsenic and Old Lace”

“Fortunately, no other shows had been cast for the year,” shared Savage.

Businesses across the state have been able to qualify for Small Business Administration loans and other funding sources to help during these tough times. Starlighters has not found a way to get in on those pools of money from the many government programs.

“Financially, we are reliant on money that we already have or contributions that are made,” said Savage.

Starlighters does not have paid employees, but they do have expenses such as utilities and upkeep and maintenance of the building.

Many Starlighters supporters hold season tickets. If the 2021 show dates do not work in scheduling, refunds are available per request. However, Savage said any money they’ve already received for show tickets and advertising could certainly be used in 2021.

“It is also possible to send the season tickets back and not request your money back,” Savage offered, “thereby converting the cost of the ticket to a potential tax-deductible donation.”

Starlighters accepts donations year round. You can visit their website (www.starlighters.org) and simply click the “Donate” button.

While the main stage shows are cancelled this year, Starlighters is exploring the possibility of alternative ways to entertain an audience while bringing in some revenue. Stay tuned…