Starlighters II Theatre kicks off 50th anniversary

“See you at the theatre!”

Those words were shared on a monthly basis within the pages of the Monticello Express by one of the co-founders of Starlighters II Community Theatre, Bob Furino.

For years, Furino penned a monthly guest column all about the inner workings and upcoming events associated with the theatre. He ended each of those columns with the words above…

Sadly, Furino passed away unexpectedly in August 2022. He was with Starlighters from its inception in 1974 until 2011, almost 40 years.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Starlighters held a kick-off event to celebrate its 50 years of community theatre in Jones County. Many former actors, actresses, directors, and volunteers were on hand for the event, which ended with a toast to the past 50 years, looking ahead to many more.

Many might be curious as to how Starlighters II got its name. Starlighters actually began in 1952 and lasted until 1958. Based in Monticello, the theatre group, which included Emil Prull (who founded Starlighters & Starlighters II), performed weekend plays as its actors and volunteers had full-time jobs, were raising kids at home, and were also involved in other aspects of the community.

In September 1958, Starlighters was invited to join in the charter meeting of the Iowa Community Theatre Association in Des Moines. Twenty different community theatres in Iowa helped to create this organization, which is still in existence today.

Starlighters II was formed in 1974. Ron Ketelsen, a student at Monticello High School, approached student teacher, Bob Furino with the idea of starting a community theatre. Furno had a background in writing radio theatre presentations and musical theatre while in college. The two then brought the idea to Emil Prull, a Monticello teacher at the time.

According to an Express guest column written by long-time Starlighters’ volunteer Jan Cratsenberg in 1998 to commemorate Starlighters’ 100th show, Prull had a background in theatre training in Hollywood.

Starlighters II first meeting took place at Prull’s home on Feb. 6, 1975. Unofficial board members included Prull, Ketelsen, Betty Wagner, Janeece (Olinger) Lasley, Maxine (Taylor) Marek, Bev Hoag, and Nancy Stevens.

Their first production was a dinner theatre that consisted one three one-act plays.

In January 1976, a permanent board of directors was established. Joining the group at that time was Tom Hoffman, another Monticello teacher. Other member included: Annie Mueller, Steve Locher, Esther Gilbertson, Sheryl Kotenbrink, Ramunda Cass, Jan Hoag, John Cass, Frances Goodyear, LaDell Smith, Cindy Gunther, Gail McNeill, and Connie Dirks.

In its first three years of existence, Starlighters put on 10 productions.

Also in 1976, Starlighters took part in Jones County’s bicentennial celebration.

In 1978, Starlighters II expanded to include the Anamosa Community Theatre. They merged into one “to give strength to both groups and to provide a greater number of people for cast and production workers,” according to a Feb. 25, 1978, article in the Express.

Three more members were added to the board from Anamosa: Ann Wahl, Ron Smith, and Bob Witt.

The famous Starlighters II Young People’s Theatre started in January 1979 and is still going strong today, with a mission of introducing live theatre to a younger generation.

Also that year, Starlighters II received its non-profit, tax-exempt status as an official organization.

During the next six years as a countywide theatre, Starlighters staged 26 productions in both Monticello and Anamosa, as they did not have a permanent home.

In February 1988, a dream of a solid home for Starlighters became a reality when the board of directors purchased the former Coast to Coast hardware store in downtown Anamosa, 136 E. Main St.

As Cratsenberg noted in the July 8, 1998, Express, they took on the “daunting task of converting a hardware store into a suitable theatre with a stage, lighting booth, storage for props, makeup, sets, and dressing rooms.”

Just months later, that same spring, Starlighters held its first production in its new home, “The Foreigner.”

In the fall of 2013, as they were anticipating their 40th anniversary, Starlighters announced the purchase of a larger, newer location just a couple of doors away from its first at 200 E. Main St. This was the original National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.

This facility allowed for a much bigger stage, a larger lobby for guests, production space to build sets, storage, more audience seating, and more. It was also handicapped accessible.

“This new theatre is the next evolution,” shared then-Starlighters president Rick Sanborn. “The original dream never left.”

Reflecting on the legacy Furino left behind, he talked about his passion for community theatre in an August 2009 issue of the Express: “We pledged that Starlighters II would be a ‘different’ theatre company than the proverbial ‘everyone else.’ Our commitment to the teaching of actors and directors, even within our Young People’s Theatre, focuses on the work of (our) groundbreaking educators.”

Furino referred to Starlighters as a well-kept secret in Jones County.

Fifty years later, Starlighters Board President Audrey Savage shared the group’s mission during the kick-off event, very reminiscent of Furino’s… “to produce excellent live theatre through ongoing education of actors and directors.”

“To accomplish our mission, our community theater has relied on the faithful support of so many people throughout the years,” she said. “The fulfillment of its mission advances the arts, enriches people’s lives, and nurtures our creative spirit. It has thrived for 50 years because of the support of a multitude of partners in our communities.”

Fiftieth Anniversary Committee Chair, Mary Sue Vernon, along with board member Steve Clemmons, emceed the event on Jan. 27.

Long-time Starlighters member Jan Hoag looked back on its history.

“In the beginning, a lot of people looked at us as ‘just those theater people,’” she said. “But we really did work very hard in those early days.

“All of this was done, not unlike today, by many who worked full-time day jobs or going to school,” she continued. “So here we are, 50 years later, we’re still persevering. To those who shoulders we stand on today, they are remembered and thought of often.”

Steve Nassif of Anamosa got involved in Starlighters in 1978 when a friend asked him to help with the set for “The Sound of Music.”

For years, he’s been referred to the “unofficial Starlighters’ photographer.” He also ran the props department.

Nassif said he’s enjoyed the comradery at Starlighters all these years.

Cratsenberg met her husband, Kent Knopp, while volunteering Starlighters. She became involved in 1979 after being so impressed with their production of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.”

While her service has come and gone over the years, she shared her passion as to why theatre matters.

“We cannot do this without you, for a play without an audience is just a rehearsal. You have kept us alive for 50 years and we truly want to thank you for allowing us to do what we love. Theater is magic, black ink on what paper that comes alive for just a few moments, a living, breathing entity. Theater helps its participants to grow. Ask anybody who has done theater; you can’t do a show without learning something, whether it’s intended or unintended. At the heart of the Starlighters’ mission statement is education.”

2024 Starlighters II Theatre line-up

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Starlighters II Theatre, they will not only be offering the four main-stage productions throughout 2024, but there will be an event each month:

• February, “50 Years of Love Songs”

• March, “Flannigan’s Wake”

• April/May, “The Big Five-Oh”

• June, Junior Starlighters presents “Seussical the Musical”

• July, “A Night of One Acts” presented by Starlighters’ student directors

• August/September, “Macbeth”

• October, “Heroes vs. Villains Musical Event”

• November, “Radio Theatre and Readers Theatre Night of Performances”

• December, “All Through the Night”