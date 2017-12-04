Starlighters to present 'The Odd Couple'

Starlighters II Theatre will present the first production of its 2017 season, “The Odd Couple,” on April 21-23 and 28-30.
The comedy, with some drama, is directed by Basilio Light. This is Light’s second time in the director’s chair.
The cast for “The Odd Couple” includes:
• Collin McDonnell as Oscar Madison
• Kevin Sims as Felix Unger
• Darby Washington as Murray
• Terry Tesar as Roy
• Gerald Morrison as Speed
• Gary Barnett as Vinny
• Denise Whitmore as Gwendolyn
