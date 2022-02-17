State auditor investigates former Extension director

A former Jones County Extension & Outreach director, Jennifer Fischer of Anamosa, was the subject of a special investigation conducted by the Office of State Auditor Rob Sand.

On Feb. 10, Sand released a report. It stated that the special investigation was requested by Jones County Extension officials “as a result of concerns regarding certain financial transactions” that were handled by Fischer. The records covered the period between Oct. 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2020. Fischer was placed on leave in August 2020. She was terminated 17 days later.

The State Auditor’s report revealed that Fischer was responsible for a total of almost $86,000 in improper and undocumented/unsupported spending, using a credit card issued by Jones County Extension.

The improper disbursements total $52,286.17. Those include many personal purchases from Amazon ($8,432.56), from department stores ($6,394.68), from grocery stores ($3,651.43), as well as from other vendors ($11,728.19).

In addition, there are also improper disbursements in the amount of $17,135.56 “of unauthorized payouts of paid time off, payments in lieu of insurance, and travel reimbursements.”

Some of the personal purchases Fischer made include: alcohol, gift cards, a gaming laptop, an Xbox 360, Apple AirPods, Amazona Prime videos, movie theater tickets, a purchase from a firearms and ammunition vendor and airline tickets.

The unsupported disbursements “were not supported by sufficient documentation to determine the type and quantity of items purchased or reimbursed.” The report concluded that the State Auditor could not fully determine whether these purchases were needed for Extension business or personal in nature. “Adequate records were not available.”

In conducting the special investigation, the State Auditor’s Office performed several procedures:

• Evaluated internal controls to determine whether adequate policies and procedures were in place and operating effectively.

• Reviewed activity in bank accounts established for Extension operations and for the 4-H Foundation to identify any unusual activity.

• Scanned images of redeemed checks issued from the Extension and 4-H bank accounts for reasonableness. They also examined supporting documentation for selected disbursements to determine if they were properly approved, supported by adequate documentation, and appropriate for operations.

• Examined payroll disbursements and reimbursements to Fischer to determine the propriety of the payments.

• Obtained and examined credit card statements to determine if purchases were properly approved, supported by adequate documentation, and appropriate for Extension operations.

• Obtained supporting documentation for certain purchases directly from selected vendors to determine if the items purchased were appropriate for Extension operations.

• Interviewed Extension officials and personnel to determine the purpose of certain disbursements to individuals and vendors and certain credit card purchases.

• Reviewed available Extension Council meeting minutes to identify significant actions and to determine if certain payments were properly approved.

In the end, State Auditor Sand “recommended Extension officials implement procedures to ensure the Extension’s internal controls are strengthened. Including properly segregating duties, performing independent review of bank reconciliations, and ensuring all disbursements are properly supported, approved, and paid in a timely manner.”