State cracks down on absenteeism

Seeking to comply with new state laws, the Monticello School Board at its Aug. 26 regular meeting took action to approve the second and final reading of four new board policies pertaining to attendance absenteeism.

The new legislative requirements, with the goal of reducing school absenteeism across the state, require stringent action and consequences for excessive absenteeism, to the point of notifying a county attorney.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger outlined these measures in a district-wide email sent Aug. 27.

“One thing to keep in mind is that these percentages and days are based on a student missing school for any reason, and not just unexcused absences,” Jaeger wrote.

He also listed these steps and actions to be taken:

1. When a student has five absences in the grading period (semester), the school official will notify the student and the student’s parent/guardian or legal or actual custodian via email or mail that includes information related to the student’s absences from school and the policies associated with additional absences. (Note: this step is not part of the state law, but was added by the district in an effort to curb more strict consequences.)

2. When a student has 10 absences in the grading period (semester) they are considered chronically absent. The school official will send notice by mail or e-mail to the county attorney where the district’s central office is located. The school official will also notify the student, or if a minor, the student’s parent/guardian or legal or actual custodian via certified mail that includes information related to the student’s absences from school and the policies associated with additional absences.

3. When a student has 15 absences in the grading period (semester) the school official will schedule a School Engagement Meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to identify barriers to attendance and interventions, and to create and sign an Absenteeism Prevention Plan to improve student attendance. The student, parent/guardian or legal or actual custodian, and a school official must participate in the School Engagement Meeting.

4. The Absenteeism Prevention Plan will identify the causes of the student’s absences and the future responsibilities of each participant. The school official will contact the student and student’s parent/guardian at least once per week for the remainder of the school year to monitor the performance of the student and the student’s parent/guardian under the plan. If the student and student’s parent/guardian do not attend the meeting, do not enter into a plan, or violate the terms of the plan, the school official will notify the county attorney.

5. When a student has 20 absences in the grading period (semester) the school official will file truancy with the county attorney. The school official will send notice by mail or e-mail to the county attorney where the district’s central office is located. The school official will also notify the student, or if a minor, the student’s parent/guardian or legal or actual custodian via certified mail that includes information related to the student’s absences from school and the policies associated with additional absences.

“These steps were created directly from the new legal requirements,” Jaeger wrote in the email. “I wanted this letter to be proactive in an effort to avoid any of the required actions.

“I have no doubt that if we work together we can navigate through this process and create better school attendance for our students.”

The board policies pertaining to attendance can be found at https://www.monticello.k12.ia.us/district-home/board-of-education/board-....