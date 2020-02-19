State legislation calls for re-rating bridges

Published by admin on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 9:10am
Despite having roughly 40 of Jones County’s 135 structures re-rated, Secondary Roads has to spend the money to rate every structure again due to new state legislation.
County Engineer Derek Snead shared the news with the Jones County Supervisors during their Feb. 11 board meeting.
“It’s to accommodate additional loads with special haul vehicles, which we rarely encounter,” he said. “But to be uniform throughout the state…”
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!