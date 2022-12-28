State legislation impacts county secondary roads

During the Dec. 20 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board about a piece of state legislation concerning oversized and overweight equipment on county roads.

“This legislation requires counties to opt in for oversized and overweight permits via the DOT,” he said, “and which roads they can and cannot go on.”

This legislation mandates that each county in Iowa participate by going online and noting if oversized equipment is allowed on all, some, or none of their secondary roads.

Snead said he assumed the majority of Iowa's 99 counties will restrict access to their secondary roads.

"It's unknown how much the roads can carry," he said of weight limits during certain times of the year.

A statewide permit for oversized and overweight equipment will cost $500. Seventy-five percent of the cost of that permit comes back to each county that fully participates.

"Counties that restrict (traffic) on everything will not be on the list," noted Snead.

He felt that if Jones County participated in such that only a minor number of roads would be impacted.

"For oversized equipment, there's a lot more inclusion," Snead added.

With Jones County's participation, Snead said it would be a minor amount of funding coming into the county.

"Unfortunately, it's not a windfall of money for the county."

Counties must opt in no later than February. Funding will be implemented by Jan. 1.

In other county business:

• The board approved the hiring of Luke Authier as a full-time radio operator for Dispatch, effective Dec. 19, at $19.19 an hour.

• The board approved the hiring of Diane Hughes as a part-time cook at Senior Dining, effective Dec. 13, at $17 an hour.

• The board approved a Class C liquor license for Jones County Local, LLC, following discussion with Sheriff Greg Graver.

County Auditor Whitney Hein noted that the application did not include a letter from Paula Hart with Environmental Services, nor County Attorney Kristofer Lyons due to timing; however, Jones County Local did request the item be on the board's agenda.

Graver said he did raise some concerns with Lyons concerning "circumstances out there (at Jones County Local) of them losing the liquor license."

Graver spoke with owner Daron Rubner "about what transpired and about the concerns and what plans he (Rubner) had for moving forward to keep something like this from happening again.

"That place has sat empty for a long time," continued Graver. "I think it's an asset to have in our county. I don't want to see someone shut down because of that type of thing, but they also have to make sure, especially serving liquor, that they are following both local and state laws."

Graver told the board that Rubner assured him that changes have been made, and Graver was comfortable with the board approving the liquor license.

• The board approved a partial acquisition contract with Steve and Mary Barber for right of way for a project on County Road X-64. Secondary Roads needs .09 acres from the Barbers, at a cost of $1,575.

Also related to the X-64 project, the board approved an acquisition contract with Donna Rehmke for .18 acres at $3,150.

"That's it for right of way," noted Snead of the project.

• The board set a letting for a tandem dump truck chassis for Secondary Roads for Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

The last chassis Secondary Roads purchased came at a price of $127,000.