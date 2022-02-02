State legislators hear concerns about education, IWILL

Jones County Economic Development hosted its first legislative roundtable on Jan. 28 in downtown Monticello.

Reps. Lee Hein and Steven Bradley, and Sen. Carrie Koelker were present to field questions from those present.

Bob Gertsen from Oxford Junction and Keith Stamp of Monticello inquired about education funding, both public and private schools.

“I’m not in favor of your plans to continually underfund public schools and funnel money to private ones,” voiced Gertsen. “I think the majority of Iowans agree. Why are you working against public interest?”

Koelker offered that since Fiscal Year 2012, the state government has put $1.2 billion extra into public education.

“So I don’t think we’re underfunding schools. I think that’s a lot of money we’re pouring into education,” she said. “Fifty-six percent of our state budget goes to education. We put kids first; we put families first.”

Gertsen said that the IASB (Iowa Association of School Boards) reported that schools need to see 5 percent additional funding; not the 2.5 percent the state legislature is proposing.

“I would think they know better than anyone of what the schools need in Iowa,” said Gertsen.

Bradley shared the breakdown of funding per pupil comes to $16,586 ($7,553 in state aid, $5,828 in local, $1,201 SAVE, $1,060 federal, and $944 as miscellaneous).

“We’ve put millions of extra dollars into education,” pressed Koelker. “2.5% is $163 million extra from the backs of taxpayers. We actually do support our schools and we are actually funding them at the highest level.”

Stamp said he was “puzzled” as to how the state came up with the $16,586 figure.

“If you look at allowable growth, the actual expenditure from the state is more like $8,000,” he said.

Jake Bourgeois of Monticello asked if the state had any plans to assist schools with the shortage of substitute teachers.

The legislators explained that there has been talk about experts in the field getting their teaching license to then teach various subjects in schools.

“We have the business industry, people outside the schools who have certain certifications. They could become the teacher. They have the knowledge to sit in the classrooms,” said Hein.

Bradley said of you look at themselves, he could easily teach science classes; Hein could teach agriculture; and Koelker could instruct economics, all based on their individual backgrounds and professions.

“Probably could teach a government class, too,” added Hein.

“One thing that the pandemic did teach us is that we’ve loosened up some of the restraints as far as substitute teaching,” shared Koelker. “We have a senator who went to get her substitute teaching license and now she’s actually in the classroom substitute teaching. It’s been a good win for people, being able to get into that arena if they have the skillset.”

Gerald Retzlaff of Monticello asked where the state stands on the mask mandate.

“It sounds like we’re going to have another lawsuit against the Governor in regards to masks, as a result of one person who has a child who’s not necessarily getting fair treatment,” he said. “Where might the state be going with the mask situation?”

“I listen to the Governor. She says it’s not going to come back. We’re with her,” commented Bradley.

Koelker agreed.

“We’re moving beyond that. I don’t see us going back to mandates on anything,” she said.

JCED Executive Director Derek Lumsden asked where the state stands on funding IWILL (Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy).

Hein shared that the Senate did include a funding formula in their spending bill that just dropped late last week. The constitutional amendment passed in 2010 called for three-eighths of a cent from sales tax going into the IWILL fund.

“They (the Senate) are taking the local option tax and making that a statewide penny and capturing some of the areas that don’t have it,” explained Hein. “Plus they’re also capturing a lot of money off of the internet with sales tax. They’re talking about backfilling.”

Koelker backed Hein’s statement, noting that the Senate did, in fact, including funding for IWILL.

“I know there’s been a lot of conversation around that tax bill solution to try and figure out how they will fund IWILL,” she offered. “This is probably the best opportunity for how it will get funded.”

County Supervisor Joe Oswald expressed concern about the state backfilling.

“We’ve seen what’s it’s done before. Right now the City of Monticello stands to lose $65,000 in backfill money,” shared Oswald, a figure he got from the Monticello City Clerk. “What’s our guarantee that the backfill money will stay there?”

Hein offered some history on the commercial property tax backfill…

“That was never intended to go on forever. That commercial property tax bill was to help the smaller-growth counties and cities to get whole over a period of time,” he said. “I’ll be very honest, they should have put a sunset on that from the get-go.”

Hein continued that the backfill mentioned to fund IWILL is “designed to keep that money whole. That brings in a fair amount of extra revenue, whether it’s enough to fund IWILL, I don’t know.”