Steve Bradley (R), Iowa House Dist. 66

The Monticello Express reached out to all candidates in contested races for their responses to our election questionnaires”

• U.S. Representative District 1 candidates Marianette Miller-Meeks (R) and Christina Bohannan (D)

• State Representative candidates Steven Bradley (R) and Andy McKean (D)

• County Supervisor District 5 candidates Jeff Swisher (R) and Tom Durgin (L)

The candidates were contacted multiple times over a four-week period. The deadline for questionnaire responses was 4 p.m. on Oct. 17. We only heard back from those included in this week’s Express.

Personal history: I was born in Napa Valley, Calif., on a naval base. My father was stationed in the Navy. When I was 3 months old, we returned to Epworth. I graduated from Western Dubuque High School, Epworth in 1975. I attended University of Dubuque, Loras College, and graduated from University of Iowa in 1981. I graduated from Marquette University Dental School in 1986. I have been a practicing dentist in Cascade for 39 years.

I have been married to my wife Candace (Candy) for 29 years, in Cascade.

1. Why should voters vote to re-elect/elect you? Every day I listen to patients who come into my office; that is what I do, problem solve. I hear their concerns, as I am their voice in Des Moines; I work for you.

I was president of the Iowa Dental Association and chairman of the Iowa Dental Board, during the past 22 years. I was involved working with legislators and lobbyists submitting bills and removing bills that were not in the best interest of Iowans. As a small business owner, and as current representative, I bring experience to the legislature. I understand the challenges of running a business and I feel listening more than talking is a good quality.

2. The restructuring of the AEAs, stemming from the last legislative session, brought about much concern throughout the state, particularly in Dist. 66, which houses many small school districts. How can you help put teachers, administrators & parents at ease about the impact of this law? If elected, do you foresee a change to this law? The AEA has not changed for 50 years. None of us do business the same as 50 years ago. Governor Reynolds noted that this needed to be updated.

Yes, there was much concern, and misinformation. I have met with superintendents in my district, and just last week met with eight superintendents in the area, discussing the changes that were made. A half a BILLION dollars is allocated to the AEA in Iowa every year. Half is from the state and the other half from the federal government. The only difference is state money goes to the district first. Which means the district controls that money to use for their specific needs. They can forward all that money to the AEA if they wish, and nothing would change. Or if they don’t utilize all AEA services, they can elect that money for their specific needs. BUT it cannot be used for sports.

The AEA personnel who left their jobs did so voluntarily. Again, no money was cut for the students.

There is a task force which is being formed and will annually update the legislature on how the AEA and the schools are using this money.

3. Reproductive health and women’s health is a hot topic not only in Iowa, but across the country. Where do you stand on a statewide abortion law? Should each state have its own abortion law vs. reinstating Roe vs. Wade? I am pro-life and voted for the Heartbeat Bill twice. In this bill, there ARE provisions for abortion: Rape, incest, and the life of the mother, which I have always stood for. Right now, each state controls the law.

I further believe adoption should be made more affordable.

4. Housing, childcare & quality of life are all issues that drive people to move to Iowa & drive people to live elsewhere if our state can’t provide such amenities. How do you see the Iowa Legislature assisting in these needs to keep people here & attracting people to Iowa? Iowa has been voted the fifth best state to live in. Iowa’s population is projected to be 3.21 million, reflecting consistent growth patterns over the past decade. These numbers hint at a sustainable population increase rooted in economic and social factors unique to the state, as opposed to our surrounding states that are losing population. Obviously, here in Iowa, we must be doing something right.

5. Additional comments… I am proud of the vote to cut taxes for all Iowans to a fair and flat rate of 3.9 percent. This puts Iowa at the fourth lowest income tax rate in the country. Republicans also made your retirement income in Iowa tax free. Additional income exemption option for retired farmers (HF2317). For many farmers, their retirement is in the land they own. This bill creates an income exemption on money made by retired farmers from renting their land or from selling their property. Iowans are realistic about the dangers of Big Government, overspending, busting the budget, and raising taxes. These are the values I vote for as your state representative.