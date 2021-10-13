Still no decision on N. Main Street flood buy-out

Another lengthy discussion ensued during the Oct. 4 Monticello City Council meeting when further diving into and discussing the FEMA flood buy-out property at 202. N. Main St., owned by Richard Wolken.

The property contains six apartments, three of which are currently occupied, and two businesses, a hair salon and a medical office. There is also an unattached garage and storage unit behind the building.

The council has debated this issue for multiple weeks now, whether or not to participate in the flood buy-out project, which would involve the demolition of both the garages and the building. FEMA funds 75 percent, the state 10 percent, and a 15 percent local match is also required. That city share is estimated to cost about $55,500. That local match could be a cash match or in-kind contributions.

The deadline for FEMA grant is November.

City Administrator Russ Farnum, who’s been in contact with FEMA outlined multiple pros and cons to buying out this particular property:

Pros

• $350,000 estimated overall value for $55,500

• Owner is willing to sell

• Proceeds are highly likely to be reinvested in Monticello

• Eliminate two buildings with multiple flood losses would lower flood insurance rates

• Lot is not large enough for feasible redevelopment

• Possible future trailhead project

Cons

• Elimination of $3,200 annual city property tax

• Could buy just the garage at a lesser cost

• Not much detail about the design of the trailhead

Mayor Brian Wolken invited Jones County Emergency Management Coordinator Brenda Leonard to attend the council meeting and provide the council with a history on flooding from the Maquoketa River.

“It’s (the property) has had reoccurring flood events,” noted Wolken.

While the entire property in question is not fully within the city’s floodplain, this is a voluntary buy-out.

“The individual cannot apply (for the FEMA grant),” continued Wolken. “The city has to apply on behalf of the individual.”

Leonard said the City of Monticello has certainly made an attempt to eliminate properties in the floodplain.

“It’s been a lot less taxing on volunteers during flood events,” she said of the manpower required to help sandbag and protect properties during a flood event.

Leonard said it’s not as much of a loss as the city would think when it comes to flood buy-outs and property tax revenue.

“People settle elsewhere in the city,” continued Leonard.

Council member Dave Goedken said he has been in contact with Tara Mescher, who owns TLC Healthcare, which occupies space inside Wolken’s building. He then offered Mescher the opportunity to address the council via phone during the work session, despite Mayor Wolken noting that generally work sessions just involve members of the council and “needed experts.”

Mescher grew quite emotional when talking about her business being a benefit to the community and the patients she serves.

“I have 200 patients, despite being open for less than a year,” she shared. “202 N. Main St. is my home away from home. I love what I do. I have a diverse degree and the services I offer, others are not able to.”

Mescher claimed she heard about Rich Wolken’s intentions regarding the buy-out from her patients.

“I’ve invested thousands of dollars in my business,” continued Mescher. “This is the exact layout and space I need, and it’s handicapped accessible.

“I provide a source of revenue for the community, and a public service that’s needed during a global pandemic. I ask you to vote in favor of keeping 202 N. Main St. standing,” Mescher asked of the council.

Mayor Wolken informed the council that during a flood event, the basement of the complex floods, and water and sewer are shut off for all tenants. The laundry facilities and utilities are all in the basement as well.

Mescher admitted that could pose an issue for her healthcare business.

“The building loses out if it floods,” noted Mayor Wolken.

“And it will flood again,” added Council member Tom Yeoman of the possibility.

Rich Wolken offered that Mescher was on a month-to-month lease; not a long-term lease, which has yet to be ironed out between both parties.

Council member Scott Brighton asked if the city would have the responsibility of relocating the tenants. Farnum explained yes, that would be the case.

“We’d have to find similar housing that meets certain standards,” Farnum said.

Brighton commented that the city lacks housing opportunities right now.

“And we only have so real estate on Main Street,” said Goedken of relocating the two businesses. “I’m not in favor.”

“I’m not in favor of relocating the tenants,” said Council member Brenda Hanken. “I know I wouldn’t want that.”

Council member Candy Langerman commented that Rich Wolken could decide on his own to tear the building down, and the tenants would still have to relocate.

“But it’s not the city doing it to them,” said Hanken.

Rich reminded the council that there is nothing saying he will not redevelop elsewhere in town.

“Another area may be a potential,” he offered.

“We need to do something to save this property versus tearing it down,” voiced Goedken.

“The solution is a buy-out,” said Mayor Wolken. “FEMA presented favorable numbers with the losses that have occurred to the building, repetitive losses.”

“And losses to the building are tremendously higher than the garage,” said Council member Chris Lux. “That’s just common sense.”