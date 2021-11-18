Stone Bridge analysis proves necessary closure

Origin Design out of Dubuque led a presentation on the current condition of Ely’s Stone Bridge during the Nov. 9 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

Nate Miller with Origin Design and Carlo Citto with Atkinson-Noland & Associates, a subcontractor with Origin, were present via Zoom.

The board, working through County Engineer Derek Snead, hired Origin to perform a structural analysis of the bridge in its current state.

The presentation highlighted not only the existing condition, but the results of the surface penetrating radar investigation, the load rating analysis, and Origin’s recommendations for future rehabilitation, if any.

Citto noted that the masonry on the surface of the bridge is in poor condition.

“The bridge is in poor condition,” he continued. “The material is damaged and distressed.”

Citto said the radar indicated that damage to the bridge is much farther along, past just the surface of the walls and stone.

“Twenty to 25 percent of the stones have voids,” he said.

When asked if there were voids associated with the two concrete slabs on the surface of the bridge/roadway, Citto said, “We didn’t find any major voids.”

The structural analysis was conducted twice with a 36-ton truck.

“The current bridge doesn’t have the capacity to withhold the load,” said Citto.

Miller offered that the take-away from the presentation is that if the county built back Stone Bridge as it currently sits, it would still only hold half its legal capacity.

“There still needs to be a load embargo on the structure,” warned Miller. “It needs fairly comprehensive rehabilitation.”

Miller said partial roadway reconstruction with a reinformed concrete slab could cost the county upwards of $2 million. He used cost estimates from a similar stone bridge project Origin was a part of in Elkader, Iowa.

“But that would require ongoing maintenance,” warned Miller of a partial fix, “in 15-year intervals.

He indicated that a full rehab project of the bridge would certainly increase the load capacity and costs, but still only at 16 to 25 tons. This is about two-thirds of the legal load.

“It would need to remain a single-lane bridge for large vehicle loads,” he said.

Miller said if the county were to do any work at all to Stone Bridge, it would need to be done sooner rather than later because of the condition of the stone arches.

At a minimum, Miller said the county could spend $600,000 if they wanted to see the bridge/road open again. This would require rebuilding the spandrel walls.

“But I caution doing a partial rehab effort,” he said. “You’ll be back there in three or four years doing a big fix. You’ll still have the deteriorating conditions of the arches that will require maintenance.”

Keith Stamp, who resides near Stone Bridge Road, asked how the condition factors were calculated.

“It’s based on our engineer’s judgment and a number of similar structures we looked at, the level of the damage and distress,” offered Citto. “You’ll still have some unknowns. We don’t know everything 100 percent about this bridge.”

Miller backed Citto’s claims. “It’s through appropriate engineering judgment and standard industry practices.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann explained that the reason the board asked for the analysis was to know its current capacity.

“It’s closed and that’s where it needs to stay,” reiterated Miller. “One spandrel wall has completed fallen off. It’s not safe to hold up traffic right now.” He added that he didn’t know of a bridge inspector who would take one look at Stone Bridge and allow for it to reopen.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked whether foot traffic, bicyclists, and side-by-side vehicle traffic could cross the bridge.

“You’d have to do some sort of restoration to the spandrel walls before you open it up,” Miller said. “There’s too much liability on the county with portions being unstable.”

“There’s a chance it wouldn’t hold anything and it could go down,” added Snead.

“There’s a risk of that in life all the time,” said Swisher.

“It could go down with no one on it,” said Assistant Engineer Todd Postel.

“Those chances are pretty slim,” added Schlarmann.

Citto said his tests prove that the rate of deterioration of the bridge has increased over time.

“You see the stone falling apart and the spandrel walls falling down,” he said through images of the underside of the bridge and arches.

“Do the concrete slabs on the bridge increase the current state of the bridge or is there no significant difference?” pressed Stamp.

“There’s not real impact on the condition of the bridge,” answered Miller. “They’re causing no issue.”

Miller said he would send Snead an abbreviated version of their presentation and analysis of the bridge. It would include basic cost estimates as well.

After taking in the presentation, Supervisor Joe Oswald commented, “It’s obvious the county can’t spend $2 million to open it back up. That’s not feasible. If there’s a way to make it so people can bike or walk across without using Secondary Road money…”

“Plus reoccurring costs,” added Postel of further maintenance.

“There’s ongoing liability maintenance and structure-wise to the taxpayers,” said Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.