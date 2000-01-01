

Jaiden Peasley and Anna Melicher, both of Anamosa, made colorful sand bracelets for kids at the Stone City Festival. Students from Anamosa High School and Middle School had various rats and crafts booths set up for the day.



Horse wagon rides were offered free of charge to those attending the Stone City Festival. Riders were taken on tours of historic Stone City sites.



Jim Christianson of Anamosa works on his rope-making display at the Stone City Festival on Sept. 17. Christianson made jump ropes for kids, allowing them to choose their colors of choice. (Photos by Kim Brooks)