Strategic Operating Plan is unveiled by Jaeger

Published by admin on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 9:31am

Superintendent Brian Jaeger unveiled the Monticello Community School District’s updated Strategic Operating Plan (SOP) during a work session of the Monticello School Board Jan. 8. 

The SOP is the result of meetings involving the school board, the administrative team, the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC), a parent dialogue committee, a teacher dialogue committee, the student council, and survey research. 

