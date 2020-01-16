Strategic Operating Plan is unveiled by Jaeger

Published by admin on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 9:31am
Superintendent Brian Jaeger unveiled the Monticello Community School District’s updated Strategic Operating Plan (SOP) during a work session of the Monticello School Board Jan. 8.
The SOP is the result of meetings involving the school board, the administrative team, the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC), a parent dialogue committee, a teacher dialogue committee, the student council, and survey research.
