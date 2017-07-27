Strittmatter looks back on time as magistrate judge

Published by admin on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 8:27am
In just a few days, one of Jones County’s magistrate judges will be stepping down.
Nick Strittmatter of Monticello will be finishing his eighth year in magistrate court, leaving Kristopher Lyons as the one full-time magistrate judge in the county, covering the Sixth Judicial District. This includes Jones, Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Linn, and Tama counties.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!