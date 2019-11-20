Strittmatter shares her adventures in Spain

Ellen Strittmatter of Monticello and her friend Judy Burgin, both former Spanish teachers, just returned from a 12-day culinary trip to Spain.

On Nov. 14, Strittmatter and Burgin shared the highlights of their trip at the Monticello Public Library as part of the library’s Arm Chair Traveler series.

Aside from photo highlights, they also shared food and beverages from the different regions they toured in Spain.