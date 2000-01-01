Studebaker drivers meet in Scotch Grove



Alan and Marlene Meeker of Marion are the owners of this one-of-a-kind 1952 Studebaker pickup. Alan custom-made the pickup, complete with three cabs and six doors.



Several Studebakers arrived in Scotch Grove on Sept. 18 for lunch and a business meeting. Roughly 30 people came from all across the state as part of the Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of Studebaker Drivers Club. One member who drove the farthest, 200 miles, is from Garner, Iowa. The Grove Bar & Grill, which used to be a Studebaker dealership and garage, hosted the group. (Photos by Kim Brooks)