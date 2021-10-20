Student achievement report shows district’s ups, downs

Some positive numbers, and some not-so-positive, were brought to light in a report on student achievement by Robyn Ponder at a work session of the Monticello School Board Oct. 13 in the administrative board room.

During the hour-long report by Ponder, the curriculum director for the Monticello Community School District, data were presented on student achievement using three measurement systems: the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), the Formative Assessment System for Teachers (FAST) and the Measure of Academic Progress (MAP).

Some of the measurements were positive for the district, others not so much. In particular, the district fared well when compared to statewide averages. The ISASP listing of proficient students in grades 3-8, for instance, showed higher percentages than the state in English (67 percent to 60 percent), math (59 to 54), and science (52 to 50).

It did not compare well, however, with its numbers after COVID-19 forced districts across the state to alter their teaching methods and slashed attendance numbers.

FAST data comparing proficiency numbers from winter 2020 compared to fall 2020 showed consistent, and significant, drops in percentages among grades 2-7, the grades for whom such measurements are available. While percentages were near 70 percent for all of those grades in the winter of 2020, most of them dropped to the low 60s or high 50s by the next fall.

MAP testing showed similar drops after COVID hit. Proficiencies ranging from 65 to 85 percent in the winter of 2020 among grades 4-11 in reading, for example, slipped to 56 to 69 percent in the fall. An exception was this year’s 10th grade students, whose proficiency numbers actually rose from 82 to 87 percent over that period.

Ponder also showed average proficiency numbers among all grades and compared them to other schools across the Grant Wood Area Education Agency (AEA) roster of schools.

Monticello, at 60 percent, ranked in the lower third of those schools.

All of this student achievement information is now available on the Monticello Community School District website, monticello.k12.ia.us. To access it, hold the cursor over “Academics” and click on “Data Dashboard.”

During her presentation, Ponder listed several ways the district is working to improve its numbers. In many cases, it has used federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to purchase products to support math and reading interventions and supports, and paid for summer school and after-school or before-school tutoring.

Others are more grade-specific. ESSER funds were used to pay for additional teachers for grades K-2. Grades K-4 are now involved in a Grant Wood AEA literacy pilot, as well as a FAST for Success reading program with the University of Minnesota. In grades 7-12, some courses have been restructured to provide accelerated learning for students.

In other board business:

• Marcy Gillmore delivered her annual treasurer’s report to the board. She noted that the district is doing well in the three key measures of a healthy district: Solvency Ratio, Unspent Authorized Budget Radio, and Unspent Spending Authority.

The district’s Unspent Authorized Budget has risen steadily each year since it hit a low of $664,912 in fiscal year 2014. For the 2021 report, it was listed at $2,338,277.

In her report a year ago, Gillmore predicted that number would go down from 2020, due to COVID-related financial situations, but instead it rose by about $163,000. Much of that had to do with ESSER funding the district received to help cover COVID-related expenses, she said.

• The board heard an update from Tammy Helgens about the Panther Academy. Helgens said the academy’s numbers have returned to pre-COVID levels, with 66 kids registered for its summer program, and 71 currently registered. The students are ages 4-12.

Helgens said that while students were able to visit Legacy Lanes, Pictured Rocks, and other area spots this past summer, some of the traditional field trips the academy has taken were unavailable this year due to COVID restrictions. So Panther Academy had several in-house special days, such as a teddy bear picnic, Fiesta Friday, with tacos and a pinata; a dance party, and National Ice Cream Sundae Day.

“We had to get creative,” Helgens said.

• The board approved the bid of Bradfield’s, Inc. for $35,485 to purchase a smart TV for Shannon Elementary School.

• The board approved the following personnel items:

Appointments – Joy Bacon as food service employee at the high school, and Ryan Luensman as middle school wrestling coach (Luensman will remain the high school wrestling coach as well).

Transfer – Nick Sauser from regular bus driver to special education bus driver.