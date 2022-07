The colorful tiles were hand-painted by Monticello third graders, a project led by Elementary Art Teacher Jacqueline Tighe. Following the completion, families were seen searching the wall for their kids’ artwork. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Last week, Monticello Parks and Recreation employees (Jacob Oswald, Kegan Arduser, and Zach Deering) started to install new tiles on the art wall inside the downtown pocket park.