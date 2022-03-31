Student of the month: Adrian Graves

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

Sophomore Adrian Graves didn’t know he was named Student of the Month until his English teacher, Megan Rush, informed him in class.

“She congratulated me and I didn’t know why,” he admitted. “I was shocked.

“It’s pretty cool.”

Graves was nominated by social studies teacher Adam Szurkowski who said, “Adrian has shown nothing but the utmost respect to staff and students. He’s not afraid to go out of his way to strike up a conversation with a staff member or a fellow student. He also goes out of his way to help any struggling student.”

Graves said Mr. Szurkowski is his favorite teacher. He’s currently in his ancient civilization class.

“Mr. Szurkowski is a really good person,” thanked Graves.

Graves and his brother moved to Monticello from Texas. Their high school in the south had about 3,000 students; 800 or so per class.

“It was really big,” said Graves of transferring to a much smaller school district in Iowa. “You don’t get to know or talk to everyone. It’s easy here to strike up conversations.”

Graves said when he leaves a classroom, he always makes sure to tell his teachers to have a good day/weekend.

“The teachers give us so much of their time,” he said. “We can show them some respect.”

Graves said he generally enjoys talking with people.

“You never know what someone is dealing with; whether they’re having a good or bad day. If I can have a conversation with someone, that could be the bright spot in their day; you never know…”

When it comes to helping a fellow student who may be struggling, Graves said he likes to check in on his peers to see how they’re doing in class.

“If I’m done with my work, I see if they need any help with anything,” he offered. “I’ll try and help if they don’t understand, and email notes to my friends so they have the sources they need to succeed.”

Graves said attending a small school district he enjoys getting to know so many new people.

“It’s easy to get along. Everyone is so competitive in sports and academics; we have some really smart people here.”

It goes without saying, Graves favorite classes are ancient civilization and history with Mr. Szurkowski.

“I like learning about facts and things that used to happen,” he said.

Graves admitted he doesn’t really have a least favorite subject.

“They’re all good.”

Outside of the classroom, Graves plays on the basketball and varsity football teams.

He enjoys spending his time lifting weights with his brother, and works at Hillside Sports Bar & Grill.

Graves lives in Monticello with his mother is Desirae Martinez and her boyfriend John Lambert.