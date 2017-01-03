Student of the month: Autry Fasnacht

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

Sophomore Autry Fasnacht was just doing what all students should do, helping others. This act of kindness got him nominated for Student of the Month for February.

According to MHS English Teacher Rebecca DeWitte, Fasnacht has been nominated several times in the past.