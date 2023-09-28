Student of the month: Brady Hayen

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

"I was surprised. I had no clue."

Brady Hayen, a senior, was named Student of the Month. His nomination wasn't for something he necessarily did in school, but for the skills and knowledge he's applying to his life outside of school.

Hayen was nominated by FFA Advisor and Vo-Ag Teacher Eric Schmitt.

"Brady has taken his interest in showing pigs at the county fair to another level the last several years by utilizing skills and knowledge that he has learned through courses and mentors in the swine industry that he has gained over the last several years to develop a show barn that he can be proud of," said Schmitt.

Hayen raised 10 head of pigs this summer, exhibiting them not only at the Great Jones County Fair, but the Iowa State Fair, Best of the Best, and other fairs and competitions throughout Iowa and the U.S. At the GJCF, he represented Monticello FFA quite well by winning Overall Grand Champion Market Hog. At Best of the Best in Marengo, Hayen competed against 13 other Grand Champions to win the show. He also brought home awards from the State Fair.

"Brady has developed a sense of responsibility as a caretaker for his animals and utilizes many skills that he has learned at MHS," added Schmitt.

Hayen found out about the Student of the Month honor from his mom, MCSD Administrative Assistant Judy Hayen. Of the honor, he said it's nice that his hard work this summer paid off, a lesson Hayen took away from a busy summer.

Unlike some families where an older sibling(s) might inspire a younger sibling to exhibit livestock at the county fair, Hayen's old brother and sister never showed pigs before.

Hayen got started in 2018 when he was in seventh grade at the time.

"A family friend did it and I thought I might like to try it," he recalled.

The Hayens purchase pigs to show at the fair from local breeders. Hayen blamed Tim Fellinger for his passion.

"Tim got me started," he said.

It's tips of the trade Hayen learned from these breeders that he's applied in the showring over the years. Such advice like presentation of your animal, making eye contact with the judge, etc. surely paid off with the big wins this summer.

Winning Overall at the GJCF has been a goal of Hayen's since he started showing pigs. The title didn't come as a huge surprise, though. Hayen explained that over the years, 95 percent of the time the winner of Purchase Market class wins the Overall. That was him!

This was his first time taking part in Best of the Best.

"It was pretty exciting. Not many people from Jones County win it."

Over the years, Hayen has exhibited at numerous competitions.

"It's really fun because you get to meet new people in the industry," he said. "It's pretty cool."

As a senior, Hayen has a couple more years to show at the county fair. He hasn't decided if he'll commit to one or both years.

"We'll just see how it goes."

After high school, Hayen wants to continue farming with his dad or work for an ag-related business.

He's enjoying his last year in high school, especially having an easy schedule. His favorite class is shop; his least favorite class is English.

Hayen likes to hang out with his friends when he's not busy doing chores.

He is the son of Mike and Judy Hayen of Scotch Grove.