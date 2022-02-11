Student of the month: Carson Cox

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

While playing tennis in gym class, MHS junior Carson Cox exhibited inclusivity while supporting and encouraging another classmate, regarding of that person's skill level. For that reason, Cox was named Student of the Month for October.

He explained he helped that classmate with the right form when playing tennis to help him/her better hit the ball.

"It's about helping other kids feel good (about themselves)," Cox said of what he did. "I did it because I wanted to."

For Cox, it wasn't about doing something nice to get noticed or attention. However, his act of kindness prompted High School P.E. Teacher Val Lynn to nominate him for Student of the Month.

"It's pretty neat and cool," commented Cox of Lynn's gesture.

Cox found out about the honor a couple of weeks ago via School Resource Officer (SRO) Dawn Graver.

Cox, who plays inside linebacker and receiver on the MHS Football Team, was looking forward to playing in the second round of the playoffs on Oct. 28. He felt the Panthers had a pretty good chance of winning and going on as they inched closer to playing in the UNI Dome. (As we know, the final score of the Monticello vs. Centerville game was 27-28.)

Cox enjoys school for the chance to see and talk to his friends every day. His favorite class is P.E.

"It doesn't involve too much work," he said of the ease of the class.

Cox's least favorite class is English.

"We write a lot of papers," he said.

Outside of school, Cox stays busy with several jobs at Karde's, working for Dr. Dave Balster, and spending his summers helping All American Lawn & Landscape.

In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with his friends.

"I like to tinker around in the garage working on cars with my dad," he said.

Cox is the son of Angie Lambert and Tim Cox.