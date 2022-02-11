Student of the month: Claire Hogan

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

Over 80 freshmen from both the Monticello and Midland FFA chapters and agriculture classes attended the Sept. 20 M&M (Monticello and Midland) Ag Experience Day at the Jones County Fairgrounds. Helping to organize and lead this first-ever event was MHS junior Claire Hogan.

Hogan was named Student of the Month for October, having been nominated by Vocational Ag Teacher Eric Schmitt. She was nominated for her leadership associated with the Ag Experience Day.

Schmitt stated, "Claire worked with members and adults from the Midland ag program and FFA chapter to help organize and run the first ever M&M Ag Experience Day. She met with local ag professionals and organized scheduling to allow Ag 2 students from both schools to gain skills and knowledge in 10 different career fields in the agricultural industry."

Hogan found out from her mom that she was nominated for Student of the Month.

As vice president of Monticello FFA Growing Leaders group, Hogan said Schmitt and one of the Midland FFA advisors had been talking about planning an event for both schools.

"He (Schmitt) came to me with the opportunity to plan it," Hogan said. "It was all about helping kids starting out in FFA and who don't know what's all involved in ag. This gave them a different feel for FFA and ag."

Hogan said they brought all aspects of ag together. Some of the activities included driving a tractor.

"Some students haven't driven a tractor before," noted Hogan.

Other topics included livestock handling where the students worked with cattle, and agronomy, studying plants, crops, and soils.

"It was a very cool experience, helping to plan this," said Hogan. "It was nice of Mr. Schmitt to ask me to do it."

She said they hope to make M&M Ag Experience Day an annual event.

"This was a really good opportunity," Hogan added.

She this event would have been helpful when she was a freshman.

Aside from FFA Hogan remains busy with several school activities and extra-curriculars: Bowling, speech, drama, and band. She is also a member of the Prairie Hill 4-H Club and serves on the Jones County Extension 4-H Youth Council.

In Hogan's spare time, she likes to play the piano and work with her sheep on her family farm. She exhibits sheep at the Great Jones County Fair every summer.

She also works at PrairieMoon on Main in Prairieburg.

Hogan is the daughter of Dominic and Karen Hogan.