Student of the month: Danielle Ellison

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

MHS junior Danielle “Dani” Ellison is the November Student of the month.

She found out about the honor on Monday, Nov. 22, while in Jane Woodhouse’s pottery class.

“I knew nothing about this,” Ellison admitted.

She was nominated by high school associate Rob Buchheim who stated: “Dani is a very conscientious student who strives to do her personal best in and out of the classroom. She has an unwavering passion for art, and more specifically drawing. Her anime/cartoon work rivals the output of professional artists. I’ve never been around her when she’s displayed anything other than a positive attitude. She’s truly a pleasure to have as a student.”

Ellison met Buchheim her freshman year during Standard Improvement Day when she and a friend sought assistance on their math homework in the associates’ classroom.

“He told me I was really good at math and that I’m able to solve math problems some can’t. And I showed him my artwork and he was impressed,” recalled Ellison. “Since then, we chat in the halls.”

Of doing her best inside and outside of the classroom, Ellison said if she slacked off and didn’t do her best, she wouldn’t be where she’s at academically.

“I put my all into something,” she said. “If I don’t try my best, I’m not putting in the effort.”

Ellison said it’s important for her to always maintain a positive attitude.

“I don’t like negative people who tend to bring others down. You shouldn’t care what others think about you. I’m all about building confidence.”

When she’s not at school, Ellison said it’s good to portray a positive attitude when you’re around others.

“I stay true to myself and I’m not rude toward others,” she said.

Ellison has been interested in art since she was young.

“My friends tell me I was born with a pencil and paper in my hand,” she joked.

She enjoys all forms of art, and has been reading up on the many art forms from drawing, anime, abstract, realism, expressionism, etc.

“It helps bring out my creative side,” she said. “It’s a stress reliever.”

Ellison points out that everyone has an artistic side and imagination.

Her art also allows her to express herself, especially though anime, as Buchheim has seen for himself. Ellison said expressionism “portrays the non-realistic world through realistic qualities.” That’s where art motivates artists to express their emotions.

Obviously, Ellison’s favorite subject is art; her least favorite is English. Despite another passion for reading, Ellison said not every topic/genre is enjoyable to read.

In school, she’s involved in choir. Outside of school, Ellison can be seen volunteering at the Monticello library and the HACAP mobile food bank.

Reading, for Ellison, like art, takes her to other realities.

“Reading takes me to places I can’t visit in real life or places that aren’t real,” she said.

Ellison said she’s able to read and re-read the same books multiple times.

“I like finding something I missed reading it the first time,” she said.

Of the Student of the month honor, Ellison said it means a lot to her.

“How is this possible?” she asked. “Why me?”