Student of the month: Davin Wickman

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

MHS senior Davin Wickman has certainly had a great senior year as the weeks wind down until graduation.

The Iowa FFA Leadership Conference took place April 10-12 in Ames. Wickman was named the “Star” in Agri-Business while attending the Conference. It was Wickman’s SAE (supervised agricultural experience) program that helped him to earn the high marks, as well as his leadership in the Monticello FFA Chapter. He also encourages younger students to get involved in FFA.

Wickman was nominated for Student of the Month for April by FFA Advisor Eric Schmitt.

“I was shocked,” admitted Wickman of the nomination. “It’s good to see FFA kids get this.”

He was one of 735 to also receive his Iowa FFA Degree.

Wickman’s SAE project is “Wickman Lawn Care,” a service and business he established back in 2018. He kept and maintained a detailed record book for his business, which attributed to her high honors at Convention.

“I used to mow lawns with Bill Cooper (Wickman’s grandfather),” said Wickman. “It was a good way to make money and then I fell in love with it.”

Currently, Wickman mows over 20 properties and plans to pursue a degree in the lawncare field.

One’s FFA SAE project is typically a multi-year project. For Wickman, it entailed keeping his business invoices and files on each customer.

“My mom helps me stay organized,” he said. “She’s very OCD and that rubbed off on me.”

Schmitt looks over the reviews the FFA students’ SAE projects once a month to make sure they’re on track and updated.

Wickman said this process has also taught him how to prepare for real life, budgeting, and preparing for life after high school.

Wickman maintains his leadership through FFA. He’s held such positions as sentinel and president.

“As president, a lot of the time you’re planning the annual banquet with the other officers,” noted Wickman.

He is currently the student advisor, helping Schmitt in the classroom and with FFA work when Schmitt is busy.

Wickman admitted that as an underclassman, he regrets not getting more involved in FFA or taking on an officer position.

“Don’t be afraid to get involved,” he urges of younger FFA members and non-members. “I don’t want to see FFA die off.”

Wickman said a lot of smaller school districts have declining FFA members and he wishes to see the Monticello chapter excel and grow.

Wickman has been in FFA for four years. He’s also in his last year in 4-H with the Scotch Grove Challengers.

Wickman said it means a lot that Schmitt was willing to nominate him and acknowledge his leadership and excellence in FFA.

“Schmitt’s a great teacher and a great friend,” he said. “He helps me with me business, allows me to bounce ideas off of him.”

With a few weeks remaining of his senior year, Wickman admitted that senioritis has set in. He’ll miss being around his friends every day at school.

“In these last couple of months, we’ve all grown quite close. It’s hard to believe it’s already graduation.”

Wickman’s favorite subjects/classes are ag, math and science.

“They just click for me,” he said. “Algebra comes natural to me.”

His least favorite is Engilish.

Aside from FFA and 4-H, Wickman is involved in football, bowling, track and National Honor Society.

He continues to operate his mowing business and helps his uncle, Brian Cooper, with cattle.

“Never work a day in your life; it’s so true,” Wickman said of enjoying work.

Wickman is the son of Amy and Alan Wickman of Monticello.