Student of the month: DeeAnna Pumphrey

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support that school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

“I didn’t believe it. I honestly didn’t think I had the potential.”

DeeAnna Pumphrey, a sophomore at MHS, was named Student of the Month for December. She said she was shocked when she heard the news.

Pumphrey was nominated by Special Education Teacher Mary Jane Maher.

“DeeAnna has really turned it around,” praised Maher. “Her attendance and grades have improved dramatically this year. She is also interested in furthering her education after high school and is developing a plan to make that happen. She works hard and is a great student to have in class.”

“Last year I was never at school and had a bad attitude; I was not a good person,” admitted Pumphrey. “I realized that if people are rude, you need to be nice to them.”

Pumphrey said if she doesn’t have good attendance at school and maintain good grades, she likely won’t get anywhere if life.

“Colleges look at attendance,” she said. “I need to show up and pass.”

Her grades are now “mostly As and Bs,” she shared of turning her grades around as well.

Pumphrey admitted that her freshman year of high school last year was a struggle.

“My transition into high school last year was a lot harder,” she said.

With Maher speaking of Pumphrey’s future, she has hopes to pursue a career in physical therapy.

“I broke my arm four times, physical therapy did a lot for me,” she said. “It’s important and I want to be able to help people.”

While she is only a sophomore, Pumphrey hopes to attend Clarke University after high school, noting they have a great full-time PT program.

“And for my first physical therapy job, I want to live out of state,” she added. “I’ve known since I was a freshman that I wanted to do something in physical therapy.”

Pumphrey’s favorite class is English.

“I love reading; I’m a big reader. And I like to write, which we do quite a bit. It’s a fun subject for me.”

Her least favorite class is Foods due to combination of book work and projects.

“There’s a lot to do,” she said.

Pumphrey enjoys school because of all of the friendships she’s made. She said she’s been able to make a whole new set of friends, which helps make school more enjoyable.

Pumphrey is involved in choir, golf, cheerleading, and drama. She has also been in Camp Fire since she was in preschool, and will soon earn her WoHeLo Medallion.

She works at Jellystone Park in Monticello, helping with recreational activities and crafts. And yes, she even wears the bear costume from time to time.

“You gotta do what you gotta do for the job,” she said.

Pumphrey enjoys reading in her free time and spending time with her family.

“I’m a big family person,” she said. “Family comes before anything else.”

Pumphrey said it’s an honor to be nominated for Student of the Month.

“How you act in school, others see that. Ms. Maher saw that I turned it around this school year.”

Pumphrey is the daughter of Stephanie Pumphrey and Brian Tepezano of Anamosa.