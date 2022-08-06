Student of the month: Hannah Chapman

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

“I didn’t expect this to happen. I shed a few tears,” admitted MHS junior Hannah Chapman on being named Student of the Month.

Chapman was nominated by English teacher Kelli Osterkamp who stated, “Hannah is always so caring to others and if she notices that someone seems to be having a hard time, she will try to help in the most kind and respectful way possible.”

Chapman found out she was Student of Month by math teacher Terri Keeney.

“I was surprised,” she said.

Chapman said she’s an empathic person and can sense when others aren’t feeling like themselves.

“I can sense their emotions, so I ask them if they’re OK and how they’re doing,” she said. “I try to sooth them as much as I can.”

Chapman was nominated for Student of Month a couple of years ago as an underclassman. She feels she’s more mature now to know how much of an honor it is and to appreciate it more.

“It’s great that Mrs. Osterkamp recognizes how hard I’m working. I try to be an honest person.”

Chapman admitted to being introverted, but took the initiative in December and performed in the MHS Talent Show on stage.

“I was very scared and nervous,” she said. “But I had a feeling I should do it.”

Chapman reads tarot cards. For the talent show, she read a fellow student and staff member Todd Hospodarsky.

Aside from tarot cards, Chapman also likes to meditate and do yoga.

“I can communicate how I feel in life,” she said of the tarot cards.

Chapman enjoys her teachers and tries to do her best to be helpful towards them.

“They help me and I feel it’s equal give and take,” she said of returning the favor. “I do my work to the best of my ability; I work hard at school.”

Her favorite subject is English because she likes to learn about different cultures. Chapman said her English class has been reading some great classics such as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “The Crucible,” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Her least favorite subject is chemistry.

“I’m not very good at it,” she admitted.

Chapman offers advice to her fellow students…

“Don’t get caught up with your grades. Don’t be hard on yourself if you don’t get the grade you want.”

Being critical of herself, she said she’s been there.

“Go with the flow and what feels right,” she continued. “If your energy isn’t into something, don’t put your energy toward it.”

Chapman is the daughter of Laurie Chapman and Jim Chapman of Monticello.