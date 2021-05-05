Student of the month: Ian LaGrange

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

Ian LaGrange didn’t actually know he was nominated, let alone named, Student of the Month for April until a teacher informed him last week.

“I was surprised,” said the MHS junior. “I didn’t ever think I’d get this. I just do the right things at the right time.”

LaGrange was nominated by social studies and P.E. teacher Adam Szurkowski who said, “Ian has always been very respectful. He always goes out of his way and offers to set up and clean up equipment in class.”

LaGrange assists Mr. Szurkowski with the various equipment used during gym class. LaGrange said for a few days during agility tests, he helped set out the ladders. And while playing soccer, he tore the equipment down.

In terms of showing respect, LaGrange said he just tries to follow his teachers’ instructions.

“And I don’t talk when the teacher is talking,” he added.

Being nominated and chosen Student of the Month, LaGrange said, means a lot to him.

“It’s nice that he (Mr. Szurkowski) nominated me. He’s a nice guy, and I like the way he teaches.”

In fact, that’s one thing LaGrange likes about school, when his teachers work with the students to help them better understand.

LaGrange has attended school in-person all year, with the exception of the two weeks in November when the school had to shut down due to an increase in COVID cases across the district.

“Being in-person allows me to better understand,” he said. “Online (learning) was not easy for me.”

LaGrange’s favorite subject is history.

“I like learning about the past, and history is easy to understand,” he said.

Art classes are not his forte because he admitted he’s not that creative.

LaGrange is active on the MHS bowling team. This is his first year as a member of the team.

Outside of school, LaGrange works at Darrell’s A Family Tradition on the weekends.

He enjoys woodworking and wood carving, as well as learning about computers.

“I like to build my own computers,” he said. “I want to know what makes them tick.”

LaGrange is the son of Brant and Shannon LaGrange of Monticello.