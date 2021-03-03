Student of the month: Jackie Stadtmueller

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, a part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

MHS sophomore Jackie Stadtmueller actually had no idea she was even nominated for Student of the Month, let alone honored as such for the month of February, until she came across the ad inside last week’s Monticello Express.

“I was looking through the paper and saw the ad,” she shared. “I was surprised by it. I didn’t expect anything.”

Stadtmueller was nominated not by a high school staff member, but a middle school teacher, Jill Ries, who teaches sixth-grade math. Ries nominated Stadtmueller after witnessing her cleaning up the bleachers in the student section following a home basketball game. Stadtmueller was picking up trash that was left behind.

“I try to help when I can and I honestly didn’t expect any recognition,” said Stadtmueller of her act of kindness.

In fact, she didn’t even know anyone was watching as she cleaned up some of the bigger trash items left behind by students and other areas.

“It’s cool that Mrs. Ries nominated me,” thanked Stadtmueller.

Choosing to help clean up the bleachers, Stadtmueller said she just thought she would help out the janitorial staff.

“A lot of garbage gets left behind,” she noted. “And it didn’t take me very long.”

Stadtmueller was actually sitting in the pep band section during the game, and later joined the student section.

As some students and families have chosen to attend school this year via online, Stadtmueller has been attending in-person since August. She was forced to quarantine for two weeks back in September following a COVID-19 exposure.

Stadtmueller said she honestly enjoys school.

“It’s fun to learn new things,” she said.

She also enjoys school because she gets to see her friends every day.

Stadtmueller’s favorite subjects are English and history.

“It’s what I’m interested in,” she said. “I like to learn about the past.”

Outside of the classroom, Stadtmueller stays busy with her involvement in extra curricular activities: SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol), jazz band, large-group speech, drama, track, and drama. For the upcoming MHS musical, “High School Musical,” Stadtmueller is assisting with costumes, hair, and makeup behind the scenes. She plays the trombone in band.

As for her involvement in SODA, Stadtmueller said not only are her friends a part of the group, “but it has a good message behind it.”

Last school year, the athletes weren’t able to take part in track; the season was brought to a stop due to the pandemic. Now, Stadtmueller is very much looking forward to getting back outside.

“We start next week,” she said. “Last year we didn’t get to have much of a season.”

Of remaining a busy high schooler, Stadtmueller said she’s learned how to manage her time and gets her school work done, which can mean early mornings and late nights.

Outside of school, Stadtmueller volunteers at Sts. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church outside Monticello.

“Holly (Knouse, pastor at Sts. Peter & Paul) is one of my best friends,” she said. “I like to help wherever I can.”

Stadtmueller is currently assists the church in transferring its congregant records electronically.

Stadtmueller is the daughter of Darren and Amie Stadtmueller of Monticello.