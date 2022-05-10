Student of the month: Kaylin Noll

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

Junior Kaylin Noll simply wants to remind others that a small act of kindness is a nice thing to do for someone else.

Noll was named the first Student of the Month for the 2022-23 school year. She as nominated by P.E. Teacher Val Lynn. After Noll completed "the mile" in gym class (four laps around), she ran a couple of extra laps in support of a fellow classmate who hadn't completed her mile yet.

"I thought it'd be nice to be run alongside her, for her to have someone to keep her going," said Noll.

"The mile" is part of the fitness tests in P.E. class for all high school students.

Noll said being nominated student of the month isn't something she sought through her act of kindness.

"It was just something small I did. I saw a student with two laps left and continued to run with her."

Noll found out she was named student of the month after her mom sent her a text message of the ad in the Monticello Express last week.

"It was just something nice to do," she said.

Noll stays busy in school being active on the MHS Dance Team, a cheerleader for football and basketball, and running track. She is also involved in Almost Famous Dance Studio.

Noll enjoys school for the chance to see her friends, peers, and teachers every day.

"I've gotten to be close to some teachers," she shared. "It's nice to be friends with teachers."

Noll's "all-time favorite" subject is math.

"It's just easy," she said.

The one exception is Algebra II, which she finds to be a bit difficult.

Noll's least favorite subject is history. However, she said Social Studies Teacher Adam Szurowski makes history easy to understand.

"His way of teaching and the way he explains things helps," she said.

When Noll's not busy with school, she works weekends at Jellystone Park in Monticello. She helps with the recreational activities and crafts with the kids. Right now, the campground is setting up its haunted trail for the Halloween holiday.

In her free time, Noll likes to read and hang out with friends.