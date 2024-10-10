Student of the month: Kendall Siebels

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

MHS senior Kendall Siebels has served on the student council all through high school. For the past three years, she's taken the lead and helped to organize the MHS Homecoming festivities. It is her leadership skills and overall school spirit that led to her being named Student of the Month for September.

Siebels was nominated by two of her teachers.

"Kendall works to improve the atmosphere of our school community and is very kind to all students," said social studies teacher Phil Gilkerson.

"I have her in AP Lit, and I could say amazing things about her in class," said English teacher Liz Sheka, "but I think she deserve a TON of credit for bringing the spirit to Homecoming week and having the courage to put herself out there as a leader. The way she is working so hard to engage everyone this week shows how much she cares about this school, and the responsibility that goes along with all of the planning is tremendous."

This is the first time Siebels was named Student of the Month. Her senior year is off to a good start! Over the summer, she was crowned Great Jones County Fair Princess, too.

"Sheka told me she was nominating me before I got it," Siebels said of the honor. "She's very sweet. It means a lot that my two favorite teachers nominated me this year. The teachers here make school fun."

This is Siebels' third year helping to plan the Homecoming activities and events throughout the week.

"I know the drill at this point," she said. "But we wanted to switch it up a bit this year."

Homecoming is always the student council's big project for the first quarter of the school year.

"We get a million emails from everyone with ideas," said Siebels. "Everyone has his/her own opinions."

For instance, social media and TikTok has allowed MHS to see what other schools are doing for their homecoming festivities.

"You can see what cool activities others are doing and we can add our own touch to them," said Siebels. "We're a small school, so there's something for everyone to do."

Sheka is the new student council advisor this school year. Siebels said she was able to offer some ideas for MHS from other schools she's worked at.

New to Homecoming week this year was a 20-minute or so mini pep rally each morning.

"It was a way to get everyone hyped up," said Siebels.

Those mini pep rallies were organized by Siebels.

Each morning, the dress-up winners from the previous day were announced, with prizes awarded.

"This was the first year we had winners," offered Siebels. "They came into the office before school each morning and Alyssa McNally and Rachel Bowser (MHS office secretaries) scored, ranked, and picked the top five winners."

There were also games to give all students a chance to get involved.

Friday morning was the big two-hour pep rally for the week.

"I planned that pep rally, too, but other students hosted it," said Siebels. "We just used the same script from last year with some changes."

The teachers and faculty held a lip sync contest. The middle school and high school students played a game of dodge ball. And the seniors surprised everyone with a flash mob performance to "Cupid Shuffle."

Aside from her involvement and Homecoming spirit, Siebels said she always just tries to maintain a positive attitude in the classroom and throughout the halls.

"I say 'hi,' smile, and wave to everyone. I want everyone to feel included."

In terms of her leadership skills, Siebels tries her best in class.

"Some subjects are easier for others to grasp. Helping other students also helps me."

Siebels enjoys school for the chance to see her friends every day.

"It's bittersweet because after this year, we won't have the opportunity to see everyone every day," she said.

She's heavily involved in school activities, too many to list in full: SODA (president), student council (student body vice president), band, choir, bowling, speech (captain), drama, soccer, and FFA.

Her favorite subject is "anything science." Her least favorite is math.

If Siebels has any free time, she enjoys playing the drums, spending time with her family, and watching football (University of Michigan) with her mom.

"I'm a huge University of Michigan sports fan," she said.

As for Siebels future plans after high school, she has applied at both University of Michigan and University of Southern California, wanting to major in psychology and criminal justice.

"I've thought about psychology since I was in fifth grade," she recalled of her future career path.

Siebels is the daughter of Nikki and Darin Siebels of Monticello.