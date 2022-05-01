Student of the month: Lauren Koehler

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

“What do you mean I was nominated for Student of the Month?”

That was MHS junior Lauren Koehler’s reaction to finding out the High School Band Director Alec Garringer nominated her for the honor.

During a performance of the pep band at a recent home basketball game, someone spilled nacho cheese in the stands where the band was designated to sit. Koehler immediately went to find something to use to clean it up.

“That’s why you’re Student of the Month,” Garringer told her as he witnessed her act of kindness.

In his nomination, Garringer stated: “She has gone above and beyond to help out our band program. Lauren has taken extra time to organize our storage areas and create labels for all items. In addition, she is very supportive of other students in the classroom. She fosters a positive learning environment and makes sure the equipment is ready to go for rehearsals. Lauren is very respectful toward others and serves a great role model of all students.”

“It means a lot that Mr. Garringer noticed that I spend extra time helping out in the band room,” said Koehler. “I try to keep a positive attitude in class around other students.”

This is Koehler’s third year in the band program; she plays percussion. She’s played the piano since she was 5 years old, and still plays at church on Sundays at SS. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church in rural Monticello.

When it comes to going “above and beyond” in band, Koehler said she takes the time to arrange and organize the room, including sorting music.

“I like to help out during my free periods,” she offered. “I like helping people, making their day better.”

In terms of showing support toward other band students, Koehler said the band was given Broadway-level music to perform during one of the school musicals. Multiple band members struggled with it.

“I told them to stick it out; it’ll be great,” she said of encouraging them to come together. “It can be difficult, but it all comes together in the end.”

Koehler also experienced a similar reaction for the school musical “Into the Wood” when she was asked to learn to play the drums for the pit band.

“Mr. Garringer encouraged me to learn and it made me feel positive and I got through it and it was fine,” she recalled.

Of being called a role model, Koehler said it’s others who encourage her in life.

“I like that I can do something for someone else,” she said.

School in general for Koehler is quite enjoyable.

“I’ve always liked learning,” she said. “I like school; I do well. I enjoy doing the work and working with others.”

Her favorite subject is math because she likes trying to find the one right answer and solving problems. Her least favorite class in P.E.

Koehler is also, obviously, heavily involved in school activities: speech/drama, band, jazz band, pit band, pep band, BPA (Business Professionals of America), SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol), NHS (National Honor Society), and a class representative on the student council.

When Koehler’s not busy with school activities, she works a few days a week at Back Home Chiropractic in Monticello.

She enjoys playing the piano, building miniatures, and spending time with her animals on her family’s farm.

Koehler is the daughter of Ted and Karla Koehler of Monticello.