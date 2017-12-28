Student of the month: Lilly Lambert

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

When you first meet Monticello High School junior Lilly Lambert, you immediately get a sense of just how warm and friendly she truly is.

Lambert was named MHS’ Student of the Month for December.