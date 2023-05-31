Student of the month: Lily Moestchen

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

May 12 was Day of Caring, where the entire student body at Monticello High School spent the afternoon taking part in various service projects throughout the community.

After students were done for the day, they headed back to the school. Sophomore Lily Moestchen was walking along Willow Trail and continued to take it upon herself to pick up trash along the trail and roadway on her way back to the school.

Moestchen was nominated by high school social studies teacher, Adam Szurkowski.

Moestchen’s Day of Caring group started their clean-up efforts at the fairgrounds that afternoon. They then walked through Riverside Garden and behind the Dollar Fresh building. There, they helped clear trees and brush for the new Willow Trail extension.

Szurkowski witnessed Moestchen’s efforts.

“I was very surprised and thankful,” expressed Moestchen of the Student of the Month nomination.

She found out about the honor from Szurkowski himself.

“A lot of people were complaining about the clean-up day,” Moestchen said. “Being a member of Student Government, I helped to plan it.”

Moestchen is her class vice president. She was also the class VP her freshman year as well.

“I want to be a good role model,” she said. “Student Government helps to plan events.”

Moestchen stays busy in school with FFA, choir, drama (set design), and SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol). Outside of school, she’s involved in 4-H (Prairie Hill 4-H Club), 4-H County Council, and Scouts. She’s currently working toward earning her Eagle Scout Award.

Another feather Moestchen can add to her cap was a recent nomination and selection by the high school staff to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) training this summer at Grinnell College. The tuition for the leadership program is sponsored by the Monticello Rotary Club.

Moestchen said she enjoys school for the social aspect, seeing her friends every day.

Her favorite class is choir, despite admitting that she is “not the best singer.”

“The teacher (Brett Kniess) and students make it fun,” she said.

Her least favorite class is P.E.

Moestchen is the daughter of Nicole and Ryan Moestchen of Monticello.