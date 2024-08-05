Student of the month: Macey Burlage

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

"I was surprised. I actually didn't even know about Student of the Month."

MHS freshman Macey Burlage was named Student of the Month for April.

"I'm proud of that," she said of the honor.

Burlage was nominated by MHS Art Teacher and Yearbook Sponsor Emily Marjoua, who stated, "Macey has taken her role as Yearbook Advertising Manager and run with it! She's making calls and emails to businesses, recording complex orders, and putting in the time. She is not only working on ads, but creating beautiful pages for our yearbook. She is kind, ready, willing, has a great attitude and work ethic. She is positive and works well with her advertising them. Great person and student!"

Burlage found out about being Student of the Month from her yearbook teacher herself.

"It's pretty cool," she admitted. "It's a good feeling to have someone think I do good work and have a good work ethic."

This is the first time Burlage has been nominated.

The yearbook class is a graded class; Burlage takes her work very seriously.

"I like working with design and layouts," she said.

Burlage decided to take the class when she saw she had an open period in her first-semester schedule.

"It sounded interesting."

As advertising manager, Burlage is tasked with calling and reaching out to those businesses who advertised in last year's MHS yearbook to see if they still want to advertise in this year's yearbook, and at the same ad rate.

"I collect the ads and have to make sure it fits our formatting," she explained. "Some (ads) require some changes (updates)."

Cold-calling businesses is not something that comes easy to anyone, much less a high school student.

"I was a little nervous at first," shared Burlage. "But it's gotten easier."

Other than Burlage, there are two other students who help with the advertising side.

Being able to use her creative skills when laying out pages of the yearbook is one of the reasons Burlage enjoys the class so much.

"I like making the pages look appealing," she said.

Burlage is in charge of the pages showcasing the spring play, which has allowed her to also take cast photos, too, and interview her fellow classmates.

She also lays out the history and Spanish pages.

Aside from her yearbook class, Burlage also enjoys math.

"I struggle at times, but I like finding the right steps to get to the answer and work through it. I'm good at numbers; my dad is the same way."

Her least favorite classes are English and science.

Burlage stays busy with her involvement in volleyball, track, FFA, swim team, taking private piano lessons, and being active with the Jones County Youth Beef Team (Beef Producers).

She helps out on her family farm, treating the cattle.

She enjoys hanging out with her friends, shopping, and getting her nails done. Burlage also takes time to be with her family, including her nieces and nephew.

Burlage is the daughter of Stacey and Marty Burlage of Monticello.