Student of the month: Maddie Stadtmueller

Published by admin on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:14pm
Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.
“It feels really good because I see myself as someone who goes out of their way to be nice to others. It’s nice to know other people notice.”
