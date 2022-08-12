Student of the month: Marisa Grant

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support that school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

The Student of the Month for November is senior Marisa Grant.

"It's really cool overall," expressed Grant of being named Student of the Month. "I was recognized for things I do normally."

Grant was nominated by MHS Band Director Alec Garringer, who stated, "She has been very supportive and encouraging towards other students in class. Marisa is frequently checking in to see how other students are doing outside of school. She is also very responsible and ensures that she stays caught up on work if she has to miss class. Marisa always gives her best effort and stives to grow as a learner every day."

Grant said she found out about the honor from a classmate as she was getting ready to head to the Kirkwood campus.

"She congratulated me, and I had no idea why."

Later that day, after the school posted photos on Facebook of those students nominated for Student of the Month, Grant figured out that Mr. Garringer nominated her.

"I didn't know what to think," she said of the gesture. "I just helped a student, something I would normally do."

Grant said in Jazz Band, they player harder pieces of music than in Concert Band. A fellow band member had some questions about the music, and Grant was able to provide the answers.

"I just try to keep a positive attitude in class; it all works out," she said.

If a friend isn't feeling great, Grant reaches out via a group chat to make sure that classmate is going OK.

"We text each other and check in with each other at the end of the day."

In terms of giving her best, Grant said if she doesn't give 100 percent, what's the point.

"School is important to me; it's important to my future. I care about what I do."

Grant's favorite classes are her science classes. She enjoys anatomy and physiology.

"I've always been interested in science," she said.

Her least favorite class is English. She admitted she's not great at writing papers.

Grant enjoys school because she gets to see her friends every day. She also likes taking part in so many varied extra curricular activities.

"Those are new experiences I would not get to do otherwise," she said of taking part in extra curriculars.

For example, in May, Grant was one of several BPA members who attended Nationals in Dallas, Texas.

Other than BPA, Grant is involved in band, choir, Jazz Band, Forte, track, SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol), speech, drama, and bowling.

In her free time, she hangs out with her family and friends. During the summers, Grant babysits.

After graduation, Grant plans to attend Mount Mercy University and then transfer to Palmer College of Chiropractic.

"I've always wanted to be a chiropractor and help people that way," she said.

Grant is the daughter of Tom Grant and the late Theresa Grant.