Student of the month: Meredith Parker

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

"I'm honored they thought of me in a positive light. I always try my best in school and life."

Meredith Parker, a senior at MHS, was named Student of the Month for November. She was nominated by two Monticello Community School District staff members: Social Studies teacher Phil Gilkerson and Associate Autry Fasnacht.

Parker found out she was named Student of the Month in her government class with Gilkerson.

"Meredith always comes to class with a positive attitude and is ready to work," stated Gilkerson. "She is kind to others and is willing to help them if needed."

Fasnacht stated, "Meredith is an exceptional student who cares about school and always makes sure to do her best. She is involved in many things, asks how people's days are, and helps others when needed."

Parker has two classes with Gilkerson. Fasnacht was the assistant director for the fall musical, in which Parker was involved in.

She said she tries to maintain a positive attitude to others around her.

"It might make their lives a little better," she said.

During rehearsals for the musical, "Disney’s Descendants, the Musical," Parker helped those who needed some additional rehearsing.

"The freshmen are new at this," she said of their first high school stage production, "so I tried helping everyone I could."

Within the classroom, Parker said she'll help a fellow classmate by sharing notes or helping their review.

Wanting to pursue a future in nursing, Parker feels taking school seriously and trying her best is good practice for life after high school.

"It's always good to try your best and to continue to learn," she said.

Before deciding on a career in nursing, Parker thought about becoming a teacher.

"Being a nurse allows me to still help people in a different way," she said.

Parker plans to attend Mount Mercy University after graduation.

She is well on her way to earning that nursing degree. Last spring, she became a CNA (certified nursing assistant) through Kirkwood Community College's Jones County Regional Center. She completed all of the requirements, including 30 lecture hours, 30 lab hours, 30 clinical hours, as well as the skills and written tests.

Parker currently works at the Anamosa Care Center, putting her nursing skills to the test in the real world.

As Fasnacht alluded to, Parker remains busy in school with speech, drama, band, choir, BPA (Business Professionals of America), and National Honor Society.

She enjoys school for the chance to see her friends every day and meet new people. She said being involved in different school activities allows her to make new friends.

Parker's favorite classes are anatomy and physiology, which comes as no surprise considering her intended career path.

Parker also enjoys band and choir.

"Those classes all capture my interests in different ways," she said of science and music classes.

She admitted that she does not have a least favorite class.

"I like all of my classes."

In her free time, Parker spends time taking piano and voice lessons.

Her parents are Jeff and Teresa Parker of Monticello.