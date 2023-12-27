Student of the month: Raegan LaGrange

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

"It shows me that I'm trying to be the type of student that I want to be. I want to be a good student, a role model for the younger students. And I am doing that."

MHS senior Raegan LaGrange was named Student of the Month for December. She was surprised by the nomination from her AP Lit (English) teacher, Liz Sheka. She said of LaGrange, "She is always actively engaged and pushes herself beyond her comfort zone with literature. She invests in all aspects of effective communication, whether that is in classroom discussion or essay writing. Additionally, she has taken the initiative to develop a document (Google Doc) for her peers that fosters collaboration as they read their current novel ("The Scarlet Letter"), problem solving for herself and for others. Always looking for the good in people and situations, I consistently hear from several of the freshmen what a great role model Raegan is."

LaGrange shared that she found out about the nomination for Student of the Month early one morning while hanging out in Sheka's classroom.

"She was talking about student of the month and she said she was going to nominate me. I asked, 'Why?'"

LaGrange said this honor "is a pretty big deal," but admitted what she’s being credited for is not such a big deal.

"I'm just helping everyone."

AP Lit has read and dissected several novels leading up to " The Scarlet Letter:" "The Things We Carried," "Fences," and "The Death of a Salesman." LaGrange said the class is reading novels and plays that are expected on the AP Exam.

In terms of pushing herself in class, she said while the first several chapters of "Scarlet Letter" were "boring," she stuck with the book, hoping to finish it by the time Christmas break ends.

"I told myself to keep reading," said LaGrange.

What helped her was the fact that her particular version of the book contained footnotes.

"That helped me get through it, especially with the old, elevated language."

Knowing those notes were helping her, LaGrange took the initiative and created a Google Doc to share with her fellow classmates. She said each student had a different version of the novel; the footnotes were only found in her copy of the book.

"It helps everyone to know the historical context (of the book) and the important historical figures mentioned," she said.

LaGrange said while some students may not have acknowledged what she did, just knowing the Google Doc is within their grasp is thanks enough for her.

While AP Lit requires both essay-writing and student-led discussions on the books they read, LaGrange admitted she's better at open discussion.

"Once I start talking, I keep talking," she joked. "I enjoy the discussions because we can all join in and it's easy for me."

She said writing an essay can be a challenge to stay on topic.

When it comes to being labeled a "role model," LaGrange said there are many traits associated with that: Being attentive in class, and listening and contributing.

"I like to learn new things," LaGrange said of what she enjoys about school. "I like being at school and somehow making an impact."

Her favorite class just happens to be AP Lit; her least favorite is math.

Outside of the classroom, LaGrange has been involved in volleyball, track, softball, and drama. Her volleyball skills have led to coaching a fifth-grade traveling team, the same private team she once played for herself.

"Most of these girls are first-time volleyball players," she said.

LaGrange also works part-time at Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Monticello doing housekeeping.

Among her hobbies, she enjoys reading when she has the time to do so, especially thrillers, mysteries, and the classics.

"I try to be open-minded and read everything in front of me," she said.

LaGrange also likes to play video games and write/journal.

As a senior, she plans to attend UNI after high school and major in psychology. Having taken a few classes already, she said it's of great interest to her.

"I think it's important to know more about yourself," she said, learning from personal experiences.

LaGrange is the daughter of Brant and Shannon LaGrange.