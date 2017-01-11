Student of the month: Reese Cox

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports).

The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

Reese Cox saw an opportunity to help. So she did.

Cox, a freshman at Monticello High School, was selected as Student of the Month for supporting a classmate during MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) testing.