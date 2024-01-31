Student of the month: Skylar Christensen

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

Monticello High School freshman Skylar Christensen was just doing what any student should do when she was nominated for Student of the Month.

Christensen was nominated by Associate Autry Fasnacht who stated, "Skylar is an excellent student who gets her stuff done on time and asks questions when she needs help. She cares about the staff and her fellow classmates."

When Fasnacht informed Christensen that he nominated her for the honor, her reaction was, "For real?

"I thought I was just being a decent human being," she shared.

Fasnacht is seen helping students in Christensen's history classes, Post Civil War History and her Roaring '20s class.

"It felt really good that he nominated me," she said. "I was just doing the right thing, and he saw that as a positive thing."

Christensen said she feels strongly about "treating every student with respect and following the PBIS expectations.

"It goes back to how I was raised, to do the right thing," she continued. "Treating others with respect is not always done. I would want people to treat me like that."

Christensen said it's important to her to get her schoolwork done on time because it'll make a difference when she's in college or on the job.

She asks a lot of questions so she can understand the material and keep moving forward in class and not fall behind.

"I want to keep on track versus just sitting there not understanding," she said.

Christensen stays busy in and outside of school. She's involved in band, jazz band, choir, BPA (Business Professionals of America), cross country, drama, individual and group speech, basketball cheer, marching band color guard, FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Almost Famous competition gymnastics, and Camp Fire.

She's been involved in Camp Fire since around first grade. Christensen hopes to earn her WoHeLo Award next year as a sophomore.

She's been active with Almost Famous since she was 18 months old.

Of being a part of FCA, Christensen said she wanted to learn more about her faith. She enjoys exploring different verses of the Bible as they relate to real life.

In school, her favorite subject is math.

"It just always comes super easy to me," she said.

Her least favorite subject is history. Christensen admitted the memorization does not come as easy to her.

In her first year of high school, she said she likes that she has a little more freedom versus middle school when it comes to the classes and activities she can take and get involved in.

"I want to take classes that I know I'll do well in, that are better for me, and that will help me in the future."

In her free time, though Christensen stays quite busy, she likes to write short stories and hang out with her friends. She's a proud self-proclaimed "book nerd" as well.

Christensen is the daughter of Ashley and Nick Christensen of Monticello.