Student of the Month: Tyler Hospodarsky

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school’s characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

The November Student of the Month at MHS is senior Tyler Hospodarsky. He was nominated for the honor because of his positive attitude and strong character, and for being a role model to younger students.