Students of the month: Cambryn Lee and Haley McElmeel

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

It was a nice surprise to learn that MHS sophomore Cambryn Lee and Haley McElmeel were named Students of the Month for October.

The two girls have a couple of classes together: Foods and Biology. But it was their collaboration in Foods class that brought about the nomination from Nancy Toenjes, Family and Consumer Science teacher.

Toenjes shared that both girls chose to pair up together in her class and not only work together on book work, but within the kitchen as well. They also exhibit "some amazing PBIS characteristics. Cambryn has shown caring, integrity, and respect… by helping Haley during cooking labs and course work. She has worked to create a space where other students feel safe and are able to try their best without fear of being 'different.' Haley has shown great strength, perseverance, and personal integrity. She had to overcome personal fears and limitations but has tried, and in doing so, has found strength and friendship with her partner. Her drive and perseverance are something to aspire to. Together, they are a great team, both making each other better."

Both Lee and McElmeel found out about the honor from Traysa Orcutt.

"It was very cool," expressed Lee.

"It was nice," added McElmeel.

Lee said everyone in Foods class pairs up with a partner and it was just a natural fit for her and McElmeel to come together.

"Everyone pairs up to help in the kitchen," said McElmeel.

McElmeel was diagnosed with ataxia-telangiectasia, or AT, at an early age. She is confined to a motorized wheelchair.

Lee helps McElmeel in the Foods kitchen when it comes to measuring ingredients or handling the cooking utensils.

"I'll bring the bowl closer to her," Lee added. "But I let her decide what she wants to do first."

Both girls said they enjoy Foods class because they get to make different recipes and taste test their creations. So far, they've made peach crisp and pancakes together.

As for why they enjoy school, McElmeel said she likes her lunch hour because she gets to talk to her friends. Lee said she also enjoys seeing her friends every day.

McElmeel's favorite class is Foods "because Mrs. Toenjes is nice and funny." Lee likes history and geometry because she excels in both classes.

"I like to learn about the past," she said.

Lee is also involved in SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol) and track.

Outside of school, Lee spends time with her dogs and likes to watch TV. McElmeel also enjoys being with her dogs.

Lee is the daughter of Jenny and Robert Claussen. McElmeel is the daughter of Melinda Evans and Brian McElmeel.