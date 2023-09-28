Students of the month: Claire Hogan and Emma Schwendinger

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

MHS AmeriCorps Student Leaders Claire Hogan and Emma Schwendinger were named Students of the Month. They were nominated by Social Studies Teacher Adam Szurkowski. He shared, "(They) have done a tremendous job introducing new students to MHS. They showed each new student where their classes were on open house night and gave them a tour of the school, helping them feel welcome."

The girls learned in Mr. Szurkowski's class, actually, that he nominated them for Student of the Month.

"He said he needed a picture of us and we didn't know why," said Schwendinger.

Being an AmeriCorps Student Leader is a fairly new opportunity at MHS. Hogan and Schwendinger are the only leaders this school year. Schwendinger's good friend, Marisa Grant, was a Student Leader last year.

Of the honor, Schwendinger said, "It shows that we're making an impact through AmeriCops."

"We just volunteered to show people around," said Hogan.

At the open house event before the first day of school, these girls and two juniors were asked by Principal Nick Schauf to sit on a Q&A panel. They shared stories of what they've experienced throughout high school.

As new high school students looked around MHS, Hogan and Schwendinger just walked up to them and offered to show them around.

Then, on the first day of school, High School Counselor Kathy Larson called the girls to the office and asked if they would be willing to show some new students around.

"Some students couldn't go to the open house," Hogan said. "And another student just started a couple of weeks ago."

"There's a good number of new students this year," said Schwendinger.

Being involved in AmeriCorps, the girls said more opportunities have opened up to get involved in school.

"We have a lot of opportunities for a small school," said Hogan.

They take ideas that other Student Leaders are doing at larger schools, simplifying them, and trying to see how they can be incorporated at MHS.

October is "Why Apply" month centered around why students should apply for educational opportunities beyond high school. So the girls asked staff why they applied. In October, they're also organizing a career fair.

Hogan said she likes school because of her flexible schedule. For Schwendinger, it's interacting with friends.

"(School) breaks are nice, but I was just ready to get back (to school) and see people again," she said. "And I love all of the extra curriculum activities."

"I'm just excited for the year," added Hogen.

Speaking of extra curriculars, these girls are quite busy their senior year! Hogan is involved in speech, drama, band, bowling, FFA, 4-H, County Council, and SODA. Schwendinger is involved in speech, drama, band, choir, jazz band, Forte, track, bowling, BPA, SODA, and National Honor Society.

Outside of school, they both enjoy spending time with their friends.

Hogan is the daughter of Dominic and Karen Hogan. Schwendinger is the daughter of Cindi and Eric Schwendinger.