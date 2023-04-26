Students of the month: Marisa Grant and Ella Glawatz

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

For the month of April, two MHS seniors were named Students of the Month for the collaborative efforts organizing and hosting a SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol) and American Heart Association fundraiser.

Marisa Grant and Ella Glawatz are both SODA officers, holding the roles of president and secretary respectively. They both got involved in SODA during their sophomore year.

Grant was named Student of the Month back in December; Glawatz in 2020.

Glawatz found out about the honor from High School Instructional Coach Rebecca DeWitte, and then passed the great news on to Grant.

“It’s really cool because we’re such good friends,” Grant said of being nominated together. “When we planned the event, we didn’t think anything of it.”

In addition to these two girls, they worked with Student Success Coordinator/SODA Advisor Todd Hospodarsky and SODA junior class representative Zach Yates to plan the event.

Hospodarsky and HS math teacher Max Stoltz nominated Grant and Glawatz for the honor.

“The SODA officers put in a lot of extra time in planning and implementing SODA’s Natural High activities and assembly,” stated Hospodarsky. “They were instrumental in getting Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa Hawkeye football player) and Chase Luensman (NCAA Division II Wrestling Champion) here as celebrities for the balloon pop.”

Stoltz added, “A lot of kids are afraid of failing in a situation like that, even if it is through social media, so props to them!”

Grant said it was cool of Stoltz to nominate them considering they don’t have any classes with him this year.

They started planning the event following winter break, but didn’t start contacting celebrities to make an appearance until after the recent spring break. That included selling hearts to students and staff, with the proceeds going to the Heart Association.

It was Glawatz’s idea to “DM” (direct message) the entire Hawkeye football team via Instagram to see who would respond to make an appearance at MHS.

“Availability was a big thing,” Grant noted of the timing. “We started this in February and March, thinking who could we get here and would it fit their schedule?”

Glawatz said she also DM’ed Hollywood celebrities such as “The Rock” (Dwayne Johnson).

“He never answered,” she said of the long shot.

Luckily, both Merriweather and Luensman were available.

Between the girls and Yates, they all came up with various activities to engage the student body such as playing bags, trivia, crafts, etc.

“A lot of students enjoyed the activities,” said Glawatz.

“They were able to find something they enjoyed out of the norm,” added Grant.

Those who purchased hearts had their names entered in the drawing for the chance to pop a balloon randomly filled with various substances over a person’s head of their choosing. The girls did think it was nice of Stoltz to nominate them, even after he had a balloon filled with chocolate pudding dumped on his head as part of the SODA event.

Grant and Glawatz said they would like to see SODA continue and grow at MHS. With 40 students involved, Grant said this is their biggest year.

“It’s a fun group to be a part of,” Glawatz said.

Being around their friends throughout the day is something these girls quite enjoy about school, especially noting the countdown has begun as graduation nears.

Grant also enjoys all of the extra curricular activities offered. She is involved in band, jazz band, choir, Forte, SODA, BPA, D.A.R.E. role model, speech, drama, track, and bowling. Glawatz is a part of SODA, BPA, track, cross country, speech, drama, D.A.R.E. role model, and the PBIS Committee.

Grant’s favorite class/subject is science; her least favorite, English. Glawatz enjoys psychology; her least favorite class is math.

Grant plans to attend Mount Mercy University in the fall and major in biology. Glawatz will attend Simpson College and major in psychology.

Grant is the daughter of Tom Grant and the late Theresa Grant. Glawatz is the daughter of Andrea and Jeremy Glawatz.