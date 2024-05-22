Students of the month: Val Cupples, Lena Lippstock and Nevaeh Norton

Each month, Monticello High School nominates a student who exhibits positive behavior, as part of an initiative called PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports). The students support the school's characteristics of Respect, Responsibility, Caring, Safety, and Integrity.

MHS announced the final Student of the Month for the 2023-24 school, and it's not only one student who gets honored, but three.

Freshman Lena Lippstock, sophomore Nevaeh Norton, and junior Val Cupples were nominated by Associate Jen Uthoff. She nominated them because they "all worked very hard during clean-up day with very few prompts from adults. They worked well together getting the trees planted."

MHS took part in a communitywide clean-up day on Monday, May 6. Each of the girls was assigned to an advisory group and given a different task at a designated location. They thought they were going to be picking up trash throughout the Baty Disc Golf Course and behind Dollar Fresh, when Uthoff asked for six volunteers to help plant trees in a field behind Dollar Fresh.

"They (the adults in charge of planting) had all the tools for us to use," said Lippstock.

"There were experts helping us, which was really nice," added Cupples. "There were people showing us what to do and explaining how big to dig the holes."

The group ended up planting between 10 to a dozen trees. They also had to spread mulch around every tree and place a fence around the trees to protect them from deer.

"We all worked together to make sure we were doing it correctly," said Lippstock. "The three of us (Lippstock, Cupples, and Norton) stayed on site until everything was done."

"We brought all of the equipment back to where it needed to go," added Cupples.

The tree-planting project lasted a couple of hours throughout clean-up day.

Both Lippstock and Cupples said they had some experience planting trees and flowers in the past at home and with a grandparent.

The girls said it felt good to volunteer around the community for clean-up day. Lippstock and Cupples said they enjoy helping others.

"With the three of us, we got it done faster," Cupples said. "And it's important to plant trees to help the ecosystem."

"It's nice to do something for the community to make it a nicer place," Lippstock said.

The girls found out they were named Students of the Month when they got called to the office to have their photo taken with Uthoff.

"We're very appreciative," remarked Cupples. "This shows that we care about our community and about our school."

"It's very nice for her (Uthoff) to nominate us for our hard work," said Lippstock. "We were just doing what we could. There was work that had to be done, and we all worked together."

These girls stay busy in school. Cupples is involved in drama, choir, FFA, and SODA. Lippstock is active in band, choir, drama, and color guard/marching band.

Cupples said she enjoys school because she gets to learn new things. Lippstock likes school because she gets to be around her friends and make new friends, like Cupples.

"We also get to have fun experiences," she added.

Cupples' favorite subject is math; her least favorite, P.E. Lippstock enjoys Spanish, English, and science. Her least favorite is also P.E.

Both Cupples and Lippstock work within the community outside of school. Cupples is a cashier at Fareway. Lippstock can be seen working in the kitchen or with recreational activities at Jellystone Park.

In their free time, Lippstock volunteers at the Monticello library and likes to read and draw. Cupples spends her time playing video games.

Norton is the daughter of Tommy and Alisha Norton. Lippstock is the daughter of Eric Jungling and Molly Jungling. Cupples is the daughter of Elizabeth Cupples.