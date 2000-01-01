Students raise money for AHA



Riley Evans (seated) reacts after a balloon popped by Meredith Parker covers Evans with cream-style corn at the SODA/American Heart Association event.



Wednesday’s events also included activities put on by SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol). Two guest celebrities took part in a game of cornhole as students looked on; former Iowa Hawkeye football player Kaevon Merriweather (left) and Upper Iowa national wrestling champion Chase Luensman.



Todd Hospodarsky poses with Sydney Rogers of the American Heart Association with a check.



Monticello High School teacher Max Stoltz (seated) is covered, courtesy of sophomore Arrianna Jones, who popped a balloon filled with chocolate pudding. It was part of the American Heart Association assembly April 12 at MHS. More than $550 was raised. Looking on is event coordinator Todd Hospodarsky. (Photos by Pete Temple)