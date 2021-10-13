Subway undergoes significant renovations

If you’ve stepped foot in the Monticello Subway location lately, you’ll notice a big change, from floor to ceiling.

Franchise owner John Harms, who’s owned the location for 31 years, commented that this is the most significant renovation the restaurant has seen to-date.

“There have been a number of renovations (over the years),” he offered. “But this is the most significant short of moving locations.”

Harms opened Subway in 1991. The first location in town was where EchoVision is currently housed. In 2004, Subway was moved to the Armin Plaza.

The Monticello Subway was the 5,000th store location to open. Harms said there are easily 35,000 locations worldwide.

“We were on the front end,” he said of opening in a small town. “There were maybe only 25 to 30 locations in Iowa at the time.”

This interior renovation was a franchise decision.

“It’s typical of franchises to do changes as needed that adhere to the rules and policies,” explained Harms.

Harms was notified well in advance of the required renovations.

“It was scheduled in excess of two years ago,” he said.

Due to COVID, all Subway renovations coast-to-coast were put on hold until Dec. 31, 2021.

“We’re well in advance of the deadline,” he said of the local competition date. “Every store had a different timeline; the date varies based on their last renovation.”

The work started just after the Great Jones County Fair came to an end, meaning Harms, as the former fair manager, could direct his attention to the restaurant.

“It’s a rather slow time of year, so I’m happy it worked out,” remarked Harms of the timing of the project.

While this August was normal in terms of customers, Subway certainly experienced a rush a year ago in August, Aug. 11, 2020 to be exact. That was their busiest day in history, the day after the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho. Cedar Rapids and much of Linn County was without power, so people poured into Jones County for gas and food, and patronized restaurants right here.

“That was our best day in operation,” recalled Harms.

While this recent project proved to be a costly renovation, Harms said it’s all part of the franchise agreement.

The interior theme went back to the standard Subway colors of green and yellow. A giant green and yellow Subway logo sign greets patrons upon entrance.

“They went back to a fresher look,” described Harms. “It’s geared toward a more modern look.”

It’s also brighter inside due to the use of wood tones in the flooring and décor. The seating options are also all brand new.

“It’s a cleaner, fresher feel,” added Harms.

The place saw all new flooring, a new ceiling, the application of wallpaper versus paint, new ceiling fans, and all new furnishings.

Throughout the renovations, Subway remained open so the employees were not out of work.

“We did our best to stay open,” Harms offered. “We did close early (some days) to get things done.

“Most Subway locations stayed open with the remodel,” continued Harms. “Or they closed for a very short period of time.”

During the pandemic, Subway rolled out its online app that allowed customers to order and pay online rather than do so in-person. While the app was in development before COVID, it helped, too, during the renovations.

Harms said the app is here to stay, pandemic or no pandemic.

The renovation work was completed by all local contractors:

• Josh Kelchen, Premier Home Solutions

• Randy Steiner, Precision Frame & Finish

• Mark LaBarge, LaBarge Painting

• Ted Kraus, Monti Plumbing, Heating & Electric

Harms said all that remains is the exterior signage and the back counter, which has been ordered.

“There are still some odds and ends,” he said. “It’s a ripple effect with COVID.”

COVID has also had an impact on employees at restaurants and bars nationwide, and Subway is no different.

“It’s been a challenge,” noted Harms. “We’re still looking for employees now.”

Harms said they could easily use two to three more employees on rotation.

To ease the workload, they did start opening at 11 a.m. versus 9 a.m. Harms said the breakfast crowd was not as popular locally.

“It never caught on in a big way,” he said. “But we may go back if we get enough employees.”

Subway is managed by Jodi Breiholz.