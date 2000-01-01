Sulzner honored



The Jones County Supervisors presented Janine Sulzner with a plaque, thanking her for her 30 years of service and dedication to the county as auditor. Sulzner retired on Dec. 31. From left are Ned Rohwedder, Jon Zirkelbach, Sulzner, Joe Oswald, and Lloyd Eaken. (Photo submitted)



On Dec. 30, the Auditor’s Office held an open house event commemorating Janine Sulzner’s retirement as county auditor. From left are Deputy Auditors Vicki Starn and Michele Lubben, Sulzner, and Deputy Auditors Kim Sorgenfrey and Gwyn Gapinski. (Photo submitted)