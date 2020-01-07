Sunrise Therapy expands local counseling services

Sunrise Therapy and Counseling Services in Monticello, owned by Nicole Monk-Stoneking, welcomes new therapist Johna Phillipson. The addition of another therapist allows Monk to expand her counseling services to adults in Monticello and the surrounding areas.

“For the last three years I have provided therapy for kids in the community,” said Monk-Stoneking. “I have consistently seen a need for additional adult services that are easily accessible to people in and around Monticello.”

Sunrise can now offer these comprehensive services to local families.

“Often times, more than one member of a family is in need of counseling,” noted Monk-Stoneking. “Having us both in the same office will allow both the parent and child to receive services at the same time, when appropriate.”

Both Monk-Stoneking and Phillipson acknowledged the lack of therapy services in rural communities like Monticello, a barrier of sorts.

“It is not easy to drive to Cedar Rapids or Dubuque on a regular basis when you work, have kids at home, etc.,” added Monk-Stoneking. “Adding an additional option for adults in town will offer people a closer, more convenient option.”

Phillipson, who describes herself as a small-town gal, is glad to see more mental health services offered locally.

“There’s no reason a small town can’t support therapy services,” she said.

Sunrise Therapy sees clients coming to Monticello from a 35-40-mile radius.

In addition, Monk-Stoneking said after working on her own for the past three years, she now has an in-house resource she can reach out to for additional consultations and professional support.

“It will be great for us to be under the same roof and have each other for support when needed,” she said.

Phillipson acknowledges that it might be difficult for some people to walk into a therapy office in a small town.

“We are a judgment-free zone,” she said. “We have no pre-conceived ntions. This is a safe place to have honest conversations.”

Phillipson and Monk-Stoneking both work together at one time at Above & Beyond Home Health and Hospice. Phillipson worked for Above & Beyond for five years as the hospice coordinator. She was initially hired as a licensed social worker.

“I coordinated and managed the hospice team,” she said of her role.

Until she starts full-time with Sunrise on July 6, Phillipson is training her replacement at Above & Beyond, Nicole Stevens.

Phillipson is a licensed master social worker, providing counseling services under Monk-Stoneking, who is a licensed independent social worker. Phillipson plans to work toward her independent license, which includes putting in 4,000 hours of services.

She’s been a part of the social work industry for 20 years now.

“I’ve worked with people with mental health needs and cognitive disabilities for 10 years before I started with Above & Beyond,” she shared.

Phillipson said she’s always hearing people’s life stories and family history when it comes to providing therapeutic services.

“Why are we who we are?” she proposed.

Her work also plays into people’s post-traumatic experiences, too.

Working at Above & Beyond, Phillipson often heard people’s stories of grief and loss. She said her experiences there will also come in handy working at Sunrise.

“I hope to continue to work with people around grief,” she offered.

This new partnership at Sunrise opens the doors for children, adults, families, and couples to get the counseling services they need: grief and loss, relationships, self-esteem, life adjustments (divorce, job loss), depression, anxiety, mental health, and more.

“We’re here to help people work through their challenges toward a life they want to live,” expressed Phillipson.

Having a knack for talking with people and an ear for listening, Phillipson said she’s always informally provided counseling to people in her life circle.

“I was always the middle child helping people with their problems,” she laughed. “Now I can formalize it.”

Phillipson said while she loved her job with Above & Beyond, she felt now was the right time to explore other career opportunities.

“Nicole has her feet under her here, and was willing to take someone on,” she said of joining Sunrise Therapy.

Phillipson said the need for counseling, therapy, and mental health services are not negative stigmas. Her hope is to dispel the misconception.

“For me, at some point in everybody’s life, something tragic happens. At some point, everybody needs support,” she said. “I want to normalize the need for mental health.”

“Johna is someone I trust 100 percent,” praised Monk-Stoneking. “I know she has great clinical skills and she is someone who can connect with almost anyone, which is so important in therapy. I am so excited to have this opportunity and really looking forward to our continued partnership.”

Sunrise Therapy is located at 112 W. First St. in downtown Monticello. You can contact Phillipson at 319-975-1544 and Monk-Stoneking at 319-481-2221 to set up a visit.